Paramount, Comcast, Netflix bid for WBD
The outcome of this bidding war ‘could alter the trajectory of the entertainment business’
What happened
Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix Thursday submitted rival bids for Warner Bros. Discovery, seeking all or part of the media giant’s studio, streaming and cable network assets, several news organizations reported.
Paramount, which was rebuffed in three previous unsolicited bids, was the only contender “pursuing all of Warner Discovery,” including CNN and its other cable channels, The Wall Street Journal said, while Netflix and Comcast were “bidding only for the studios, HBO and streaming service HBO Max.”
Who said what
The outcome of the bidding war “could alter the trajectory of the entertainment business,” The New York Times said. Warner CEO David Zaslav “was said to be enthusiastic about a potential bid from Netflix,” which notably pledged to “continue theatrical releases for movies from Warner Bros. Discovery,” but Paramount’s new chief David Ellison has “cultivated a relationship” with President Donald Trump, and “any bidder would need approval from federal regulators.”
Any successful offer would represent a “significant consolidation in the media industry,” Reuters said. Paramount’s ownership would give it a “32% share of the North American theatrical market, according to Comscore,” while a combination of Warner Bros. and Comcast’s NBCUniversal would have a market share that “exceed 43%.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The bids “are nonbinding, and additional rounds are expected,” the Journal said, but “Warner Discovery has indicated it would like to have the process concluded by the end of the year.” The “Hollywood colossus” might also “ultimately decide not to sell itself to any bidders,” the Times said, and instead pursue its plan to split into two companies.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Judge halts Trump’s DC Guard deployment
Speed Read The Trump administration has ‘infringed upon the District’s right to govern itself,’ the judge ruled
-
Trump accuses Democrats of sedition meriting ‘death’
Speed Read The president called for Democratic lawmakers to be arrested for urging the military to refuse illegal orders
-
Political cartoons for November 21
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Epstein Files review, oil rigs, Jamal Khashoggi's assassination, and more
-
Larry Ellison: the billionaire’s burgeoning media empire
In the Spotlight Oracle founder’s takeover of traditional and new media companies labelled ‘dangerous for democracy’ by US press watchdog
-
How Bari Weiss could change CBS News
Talking Points Is the network trying to ‘appease’ the president?
-
What's Tucker Carlson's net worth?
The Explainer The far-right media figure has made millions since his embrace of Trumpism
-
Elon Musk and Wikipedia are feuding
The Explainer The online encyclopedia stands accused of being far-left propaganda
-
Can The Washington Post save itself?
Today's Big Question Staffers plead with Jeff Bezos amidst a talent exodus
-
Meghan Markle's Netflix show: 'bang on the money' or hopelessly 'cheugy'?
Talking Point The Duchess of Sussex relaunched her Instagram just in time for the trailer for her new lifestyle series
-
2024: the year of legacy media travails
In the Spotlight From election criticism to continued layoffs, the media has had it rough in 2024
-
The Onion is having a very ironic laugh with Infowars
The Explainer The satirical newspaper is purchasing the controversial website out of bankruptcy