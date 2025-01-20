Can The Washington Post save itself?

Staffers plead with Jeff Bezos amidst a talent exodus

Illustration of a rolled up Washington Post newspaper fitted with a life preserver
Staffers want a face-to-face meeting with owner Jeff Bezos in the service of "restoring trust that has been lost."
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The Washington Post is one of the most storied organizations in American journalism. But it is in crisis, losing reporting talent, suffering a loss of readers and facing a staff rebellion against publisher Will Lewis.

The Post has been swamped by "one debacle after another," since Lewis took charge of the newspaper a year ago, said NPR. The decision by the owner (and billionaire Amazon founder) Jeff Bezos to cancel the Post's traditional presidential endorsement in an apparent effort to placate newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump was a huge blow, causing "hundreds of thousands of subscribers" to cancel their subscriptions. Layoffs have led to fewer journalists on the job, contributing to plummeting morale that led some of the survivors to flee for jobs elsewhere. A "clear vision" to put the Post back on track to journalistic and financial success remains "elusive," said NPR.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸