The Onion is having a very ironic laugh with Infowars

The satirical newspaper is purchasing the controversial website out of bankruptcy

A copy of The Onion newspaper is displayed.
The Onion resumed print publication earlier this year
(Image credit: AP Photo/Jill Bleed)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

One of the most controversial platforms on the internet might have a new owner, as the satirical news publication The Onion is trying to purchase the far-right website Infowars. Infowars was sold at auction out of bankruptcy, and the transaction would end control of the website by its longtime owner and founder, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Jones has long been a lightning rod figure, and was forced to put Infowars up for sale after losing a Connecticut-based defamation lawsuit, putting him on the hook for $1.5 billion in damages. But The Onion and its parent company, Global Tetrahedron LLC, intend to keep Infowars alive if the deal closes — something that Jones and his lawyers are trying to prevent.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

