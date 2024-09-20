Reporter on leave over alleged RFK relationship

New York magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi admitted to having a personal relationship with her subject

Political reporter Olivia Nuzzi in 2022
New York magazine is now conducting a "thorough third-party review" of Nuzzi
(Image credit: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for Vox Media)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

New York magazine said last night it has placed star political reporter Olivia Nuzzi on leave after she acknowledged engaging in a "personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign" while reporting on the campaign, a "violation of the magazine's standards." Media reporter Oliver Darcy said, and The New York Times and CNN confirmed, that the relationship was with Robert Kennedy Jr.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Rfk Jr. Media Industry Journalism 2024 Presidential Election
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like