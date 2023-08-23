Who is 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a member of one of the most influential political families in American history, and that name recognition has followed him throughout his career, first as an environmental lawyer and later as an anti-vaccine crusader.

Now, the 69-year-old is focusing on his latest endeavor: ousting President Biden and becoming the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. "My message is a populist message," he told The Guardian. "The Republicans are appealing to a populist base and I appeal to the same base. I appeal to working people, middle-class people and the poor."

Tragedy and privilege

The third of 11 children born to Robert and Ethel Kennedy, RFK Jr. saw his father become the U.S. attorney general in 1961 and a senator from New York in 1965. Kennedy was just nine years old when his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas and 14 when his father, then running for the Democratic presidential nomination, was gunned down in Los Angeles. "It is impossible to imagine both the tragedy and the privilege Kennedy experienced as a child and adolescent," The New Yorker's David Remnick wrote.

As a teen, Kennedy was kicked out of two boarding schools and arrested for marijuana possession, which resulted in a sentence of 13 months probation; he later developed a 14-year addiction to heroin, and said he is "lucky to be alive." At Harvard University, from which he graduated in 1976, Kennedy studied American history and literature. After law school, he became an assistant district attorney for Manhattan.

His stint in that office was short-lived, and he soon embarked on a career in environmental law. He served as an attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Center and led the nonprofit Riverkeeper, an organization that aims to protect New York's Hudson River and its tributaries. In 1999, Time praised Kennedy as a "hero for the planet," and into the 2000s, he was often on the road, traveling to areas where communities were fighting against nuclear power and fracking.

A new crusade

It was during these trips, Kennedy said, that he met women who claimed their autistic children had been harmed by vaccines. He quickly became one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement and penned an article for Rolling Stone and Salon that claimed there were links between autism and the thimerosal compound found in vaccines. This essay was "torn apart by researchers and journalists who identified multiple errors and seemingly deliberate instances of Kennedy slicing and dicing transcripts and research to prove his conspiracy theory: that vaccines caused autism and 'they' were trying to cover it up," NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny wrote.