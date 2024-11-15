'Paraguay has found itself in a key position'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Cheap, clean energy is transforming Paraguay into the Silicon Valley of South America'
Arick Wierson at Newsweek
Paraguay has "historically been overshadowed by its larger and more well-known next-door neighbors, Argentina and Brazil," but the country is "about to become the Silicon Valley of South America," says Arick Wierson. Paraguay's "renewable power is attracting the attention of the world's AI heavyweights," and it is an "increasingly desirable target for foreign investment." But Paraguay "still has a lot of work to do in terms of telling its story to the rest of the world."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The not-so-woke Generation Z'
Faith Hill at The Atlantic
Gen Z has been "either derided or praised for supposedly being 'woke,'" but "that progressive reputation was called into question when Donald Trump won last week's presidential election," says Faith Hill. Surveys "have shown that the group cares about blue-coded issues such as the environment, firearm safety, diversity, and inclusivity." But "priorities change; young adults can care about progressive causes and still be moved by messaging that speaks to their deep unease and uncertainty."
'You surprised Trump wants RFK Jr. in charge of health? Republicans voted for it.'
Louie Villalobos at USA Today
Donald Trump's appointment of RFK Jr. is what "most American voters chose a little more than a week ago," says Louie Villalobos. Trump has "never pretended to care about anything other than full loyalty to him." Trump's "recent appointments fall directly in line with what we know about him," and he was "super clear about what he wanted RFK Jr. to do just last month during his racist Madison Square Garden rally in New York City."
'Extend Pell grants to short-term workforce training'
The Boston Globe editorial board
Short-term certificate programs "can help students get an entry-level job or gain new skills," but "federal Pell grants — the major source of financial aid for low-income students — aren't awarded for programs that are shorter than 600 hours or less than 15 weeks," says The Boston Globe editorial board. Extending Pell eligibility "would be a win for Republicans advocating for more workforce-related education and for Democrats seeking to expand educational access for low-income students."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Meet Youngmi Mayer, the renegade comedian whose frank new memoir is a blitzkrieg to the genre
The Week Recommends 'I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying' details a biracial life on the margins, with humor as salving grace
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Will Trump fire Fed chair Jerome Powell?
Today's Big Question An 'unprecedented legal battle' could decide the economy's future
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Sri Lanka's new Marxist leader wins huge majority
Speed Read The left-leaning coalition of newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake won 159 of the legislature's 225 seats
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will Trump fire Fed chair Jerome Powell?
Today's Big Question An 'unprecedented legal battle' could decide the economy's future
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Biden arrives in Peru for final summits
Speed Read President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, visit the Amazon rainforest and attend two major international summits
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Best of frenemies: the famous faces back-pedalling and grovelling to win round Donald Trump
The Explainer Politicians who previously criticised the president-elect are in an awkward position
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'The burden of the tariff would be regressive'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Senate GOP selects Thune, House GOP keeps Johnson
Speed Read John Thune will replace Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader, and Mike Johnson will remain House speaker in Congress
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump tests GOP loyalty with Gaetz, Gabbard picks
Speed Read He named Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence. Both have little experience in their proposed jurisdictions.
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will Donald Trump wreck the Brexit deal?
Today's Big Question President-elect's victory could help UK's reset with the EU, but a free-trade agreement with the US to dodge his threatened tariffs could hinder it
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Stephen Miller is '100% loyal' to Donald Trump
He is also the architect of Trump's mass-deportation plans
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published