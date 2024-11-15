'Paraguay has found itself in a key position'

'Cheap, clean energy is transforming Paraguay into the Silicon Valley of South America'

Arick Wierson at Newsweek

Paraguay has "historically been overshadowed by its larger and more well-known next-door neighbors, Argentina and Brazil," but the country is "about to become the Silicon Valley of South America," says Arick Wierson. Paraguay's "renewable power is attracting the attention of the world's AI heavyweights," and it is an "increasingly desirable target for foreign investment." But Paraguay "still has a lot of work to do in terms of telling its story to the rest of the world."

'The not-so-woke Generation Z'

Faith Hill at The Atlantic

Gen Z has been "either derided or praised for supposedly being 'woke,'" but "that progressive reputation was called into question when Donald Trump won last week's presidential election," says Faith Hill. Surveys "have shown that the group cares about blue-coded issues such as the environment, firearm safety, diversity, and inclusivity." But "priorities change; young adults can care about progressive causes and still be moved by messaging that speaks to their deep unease and uncertainty."

'You surprised Trump wants RFK Jr. in charge of health? Republicans voted for it.'

Louie Villalobos at USA Today

Donald Trump's appointment of RFK Jr. is what "most American voters chose a little more than a week ago," says Louie Villalobos. Trump has "never pretended to care about anything other than full loyalty to him." Trump's "recent appointments fall directly in line with what we know about him," and he was "super clear about what he wanted RFK Jr. to do just last month during his racist Madison Square Garden rally in New York City."

'Extend Pell grants to short-term workforce training'

The Boston Globe editorial board

Short-term certificate programs "can help students get an entry-level job or gain new skills," but "federal Pell grants — the major source of financial aid for low-income students — aren't awarded for programs that are shorter than 600 hours or less than 15 weeks," says The Boston Globe editorial board. Extending Pell eligibility "would be a win for Republicans advocating for more workforce-related education and for Democrats seeking to expand educational access for low-income students."

