Quiz of The Week: 12 – 19 July

1. Israel launched air strikes on Damascus in support of which Syrian minority group?

Druze

Bedouin

Alawite

Kurds



2. Wildfires in Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park destroyed which historic site?

Tusayan Ruin

Bright Angel Lodge

Grand Canyon Lodge

Hermit's Rest



3. The European Commission announced a new proposed seven-year budget for the EU totalling how much?

€1 trillion

€2 trillion

€3 trillion

€4 trillion



4. A hacker took over and posted offensive messages on which Sesame Street character's X account?

Cookie Monster

Elmo

Big Bird

Oscar the Grouch



5. Which of these nations did not make it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Euros 2025?

Sweden

England

France

Portugal



6. What item was stolen from a car belonging to one of Beyoncé's crew members, just before the star's Atlanta concert?

Tour costumes

Unreleased music

Backstage passes

Concert merchandise



7. Poland's prime minister went viral after eating a pasta dish featuring which unusual ingredient?

Liver

Strawberries

Peanut butter

Chocolate



8. A prisoner in France escaped from an overcrowded jail by doing what?

Digging a hole

Dressing as a guard

Hiding in a laundry bag

Abseiling from his cell window



9. What is the most-nominated TV show for the 2025 Emmys?

"The Bear"

"The White Lotus"

"Severance"

“The Last of Us”



10. Which popular game is getting its own social club in Las Vegas?

UNO

Monopoly

Candy Land

Connect 4

1. Druze

Israel's bombs targeted Syria's defence ministry, after Syrian forces engaged in violent clashes with a Druze militia in the southern city of Suwayda. Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel – home to a large Druze minority – was acting to "save our Druze brothers", but Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of trying to "sow division".

2. Grand Canyon Lodge

The White Sage and Dragon Bravo wildfires in Arizona have burned more than 40,000 acres and destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge, built in 1937, along with up to 80 other structures on the North Rim. No injuries have been reported.

3. €2 trillion

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the 2028-2034 draft budget was the "most ambitious ever proposed". MEPs and member states will need to sign off on the package, equivalent to 1.26% of the bloc's gross national income, for it to come into effect when the current funding deal expires.

4. Elmo

The children's show moved quickly to regain control of Elmo's X account after it was hacked and used to share racist and antisemitic messages with its 650,000 followers. The posts were deleted, and Elmo returned with a message saying, "Thank you for being kind to Elmo and all the people in your neighborhood. Elmo loves you."

5. Portugal

Despite a late goal from Telma Encarnação, Portugal lost 1-2 to Belgium at Switzerland's Stade de Tourbillon, finishing at the bottom of Group B. The group's runners-up, Italy, became the first side to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Norway on Wednesday.

6. Unreleased music

Thieves broke into a car used by the Beyoncé's choreographer, stealing a laptop with unreleased music and tour plans just days before the start of the singer's "Cowboy Carter" tour. Atlanta police have issued an arrest warrant, although the suspect's identity remains unknown.

7. Strawberries

Donald Tusk shared the image of himself tucking into a plate of penne topped with chopped strawberries and a generous dollop of cream. The unusual meal was a tribute to Polish Wimbledon champion Iga Świątek, who had revealed her fondness for pasta with strawberries.

8. Hiding in a laundry bag

The 20-year-old inmate escaped from a jail in Corbas, France, by hiding in the laundry bag of a cellmate who was being released. The escapee was captured near Lyon the next day after 24 hours on the run.

9. "Severance"

Apple TV's surreal sci-fi satire is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as scoring individual acting nominations for lead Adam Scott and co-stars Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Zach Cherry and Tramell Tillman. Gritty Batman spin-off "The Penguin" was the next most-nominated, with 24, followed by "The Studio" and "The White Lotus" with 23 each.

10. UNO

Mattel is launching a UNO Social Club at the Palms Casino this weekend, featuring themed rooms and exclusive variants of the iconic card game. However, you won't be able to gamble on UNO on the casino floor.