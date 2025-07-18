Quiz of The Week: 12 – 19 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
And don't forget: to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.
1. Israel launched air strikes on Damascus in support of which Syrian minority group?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Druze
- Bedouin
- Alawite
- Kurds
2. Wildfires in Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park destroyed which historic site?
- Tusayan Ruin
- Bright Angel Lodge
- Grand Canyon Lodge
- Hermit's Rest
3. The European Commission announced a new proposed seven-year budget for the EU totalling how much?
- €1 trillion
- €2 trillion
- €3 trillion
- €4 trillion
4. A hacker took over and posted offensive messages on which Sesame Street character's X account?
- Cookie Monster
- Elmo
- Big Bird
- Oscar the Grouch
5. Which of these nations did not make it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Euros 2025?
- Sweden
- England
- France
- Portugal
6. What item was stolen from a car belonging to one of Beyoncé's crew members, just before the star's Atlanta concert?
- Tour costumes
- Unreleased music
- Backstage passes
- Concert merchandise
7. Poland's prime minister went viral after eating a pasta dish featuring which unusual ingredient?
- Liver
- Strawberries
- Peanut butter
- Chocolate
8. A prisoner in France escaped from an overcrowded jail by doing what?
- Digging a hole
- Dressing as a guard
- Hiding in a laundry bag
- Abseiling from his cell window
9. What is the most-nominated TV show for the 2025 Emmys?
- "The Bear"
- "The White Lotus"
- "Severance"
- “The Last of Us”
10. Which popular game is getting its own social club in Las Vegas?
- UNO
- Monopoly
- Candy Land
- Connect 4
1. Druze
Israel's bombs targeted Syria's defence ministry, after Syrian forces engaged in violent clashes with a Druze militia in the southern city of Suwayda. Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel – home to a large Druze minority – was acting to "save our Druze brothers", but Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of trying to "sow division".
2. Grand Canyon Lodge
The White Sage and Dragon Bravo wildfires in Arizona have burned more than 40,000 acres and destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge, built in 1937, along with up to 80 other structures on the North Rim. No injuries have been reported.
3. €2 trillion
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the 2028-2034 draft budget was the "most ambitious ever proposed". MEPs and member states will need to sign off on the package, equivalent to 1.26% of the bloc's gross national income, for it to come into effect when the current funding deal expires.
4. Elmo
The children's show moved quickly to regain control of Elmo's X account after it was hacked and used to share racist and antisemitic messages with its 650,000 followers. The posts were deleted, and Elmo returned with a message saying, "Thank you for being kind to Elmo and all the people in your neighborhood. Elmo loves you."
5. Portugal
Despite a late goal from Telma Encarnação, Portugal lost 1-2 to Belgium at Switzerland's Stade de Tourbillon, finishing at the bottom of Group B. The group's runners-up, Italy, became the first side to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Norway on Wednesday.
6. Unreleased music
Thieves broke into a car used by the Beyoncé's choreographer, stealing a laptop with unreleased music and tour plans just days before the start of the singer's "Cowboy Carter" tour. Atlanta police have issued an arrest warrant, although the suspect's identity remains unknown.
7. Strawberries
Donald Tusk shared the image of himself tucking into a plate of penne topped with chopped strawberries and a generous dollop of cream. The unusual meal was a tribute to Polish Wimbledon champion Iga Świątek, who had revealed her fondness for pasta with strawberries.
8. Hiding in a laundry bag
The 20-year-old inmate escaped from a jail in Corbas, France, by hiding in the laundry bag of a cellmate who was being released. The escapee was captured near Lyon the next day after 24 hours on the run.
9. "Severance"
Apple TV's surreal sci-fi satire is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as scoring individual acting nominations for lead Adam Scott and co-stars Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Zach Cherry and Tramell Tillman. Gritty Batman spin-off "The Penguin" was the next most-nominated, with 24, followed by "The Studio" and "The White Lotus" with 23 each.
10. UNO
Mattel is launching a UNO Social Club at the Palms Casino this weekend, featuring themed rooms and exclusive variants of the iconic card game. However, you won't be able to gamble on UNO on the casino floor.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Do we need more right-wing scientists?
Talking Point Academics have a 'responsibility' to demonstrate why research matters to people who are not politically left-leaning, says Wellcome boss
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A missile garden, a line of lava, and more
-
Sweden's Soft Hooligans: the fans who brought 'good vibes' to the Euros
Under the Radar Formed to create a fun fan atmosphere, the Swedish football supporter group has been bringing the party to the championship
-
The Week contest: Shoe holiday
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - July 25, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 25, 2025
-
Magazine printables - July 25, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 25, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 5 – 11 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Magazine solutions - July 18, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - July 18, 2025
-
Magazine printables - July 18, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - July 18, 2025
-
The Week contest: AI music
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 28 June – 4 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?