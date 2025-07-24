The Week contest: Toad high
This week's question: The Sonoran desert toad, whose secretions have psychedelic properties when dried and smoked, is being hunted to near-extinction by trappers who sell the amphibians' slime to thrill-seekers and self-described shamans. In seven or fewer words, come up with a PSA message urging Americans not to experiment with this high-inducing toad goo.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Shoe holiday
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Toad high" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 29. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 8 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 1. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
