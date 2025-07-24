A Colorado river toad, also known as the Sonoran desert toad
The Sonoran desert toad is being hunted to near-extinction
(Image credit: wrangel / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: The Sonoran desert toad, whose secretions have psychedelic properties when dried and smoked, is being hunted to near-extinction by trappers who sell the amphibians' slime to thrill-seekers and self-described shamans. In seven or fewer words, come up with a PSA message urging Americans not to experiment with this high-inducing toad goo.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Shoe holiday

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸