This week's question: As of July 8, for the first time in nearly 20 years, U.S. air travelers will no longer have to remove their shoes before going through security. If Americans were to commemorate the day they reclaimed their freedom to keep their footwear on, what should that holiday be called?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Shoe holiday" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 1 issue and at theweek.com/contest on July 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.