The Week contest: Shoe holiday
This week's question: As of July 8, for the first time in nearly 20 years, U.S. air travelers will no longer have to remove their shoes before going through security. If Americans were to commemorate the day they reclaimed their freedom to keep their footwear on, what should that holiday be called?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: AI music
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Shoe holiday" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 1 issue and at theweek.com/contest on July 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - July 25, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 25, 2025
-
Magazine printables - July 25, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 25, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 5 – 11 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Magazine solutions - July 18, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - July 18, 2025
-
Magazine printables - July 18, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - July 18, 2025
-
The Week contest: AI music
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 28 June – 4 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Quiz of The Week: 21 – 27 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?