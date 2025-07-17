A man putting shoes into a tray at the airport
U.S. air travelers will no longer have to remove their shoes before going through security
(Image credit: Monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: As of July 8, for the first time in nearly 20 years, U.S. air travelers will no longer have to remove their shoes before going through security. If Americans were to commemorate the day they reclaimed their freedom to keep their footwear on, what should that holiday be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: AI music

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸