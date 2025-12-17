The Week contest: Octopus album

By
published
An octopus moves over a coral reef.
(Image credit: aire images / Getty Images)

This week’s question: A Swedish man ordered a live octopus from a seafood distributor and then spent six months teaching it to play a specially modified underwater piano, awarding the creature with food every time it pressed a key. If an album of the octopus’ music were to be released, what should the collection be titled?

Click here to see the winner of last week's contest: No smoking.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸