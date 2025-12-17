The Week contest: Octopus album
This week’s question: A Swedish man ordered a live octopus from a seafood distributor and then spent six months teaching it to play a specially modified underwater piano, awarding the creature with food every time it pressed a key. If an album of the octopus’ music were to be released, what should the collection be titled?
Click here to see the winner of last week's contest: No smoking.
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Octopus album” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 6. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 16 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Jan. 9. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Hegseth rejects release of full boat strike footage
Speed Read There are calls to release video of the military killing two survivors of a Sept. 2 missile strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat
-
‘It’s another clarifying moment in our age of moral collapse’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump vows naval blockade of most Venezuelan oil
Speed Read The announcement further escalates pressure on President Nicolás Maduro
-
Quiz of The Week: 6 – 12 December
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
The Week contest: No smoking
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - December 12, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 12, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 29 November – 5 December
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
The Week contest: Primate peck
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - December 5, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 5, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 22 – 28 November
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - November 28, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 28, 2025