The Week contest: Beer ballad

This week’s question: Inflation has pushed the price of a pint of Guinness in Ireland above 6 euros ($7.08) for the first time, a hike one lawmaker called “absolutely wild.” If an Irish folk singer were to write a ballad lamenting the increasing unaffordability of a night out at the pub, what would the song be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Beer ballad” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 20 issue and at theweek.com/contest by March 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

