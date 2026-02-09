Where to begin with Portuguese wines

Indulge in some delicious blends to celebrate the end of Dry January

By
published
Vineyards in the Douro Valley, northern Portugal
There are over 250 types of grapes native to Portugal
Wine drinkers are usually a picky bunch and have a list of go-to bottles they never betray. But while people’s loyalty to their favourite tipples can be strong, some newer Portuguese wines have enjoyed a surge in popularity.

The “inexpensive yet un-boring” nature of these wines have turned them into “fixtures on the dinner table”, said Victoria Moore in The Telegraph. Portugal’s “portfolio of characterful indigenous grapes” and pocket-friendly prices helps explain how the country “quietly overtook” Chile on the Wine Society’s sales leader board last year.

Symington Family Estates, Pequeno Dilema, Douro, Portugal 2022

This “complex yet subtly approachable” white wine has an “assertive freshness”, said Decanter. Viosinho, Arinto, Códega do Larinho and a “sprinkle” of Alvarinho come together to create a wine with “equal amounts of classicism and energy”. Expect hints of white pepper, aniseed and chopped almonds with a “strong mineral backbone”. The "vividness and depth” comes from the 10-month aging process in French and Hungarian oak barrels.

Bando de Corvos Murder of Crows Tinto 2023, Lisboa, Portugal

“Fruity with a touch of earth”, this high quality blend is made with castelão, trincadeira and touriga nacional grapes, said Moore in The Telegraph. Produced “expressly” for the Wine Society, it’s a “very good value” red wine.

Taste the Difference Douro White 2024, Portugal

For lovers of white wine, this “brand new vintage” is an “excellent” choice, said Moore in The Telegraph. “Bright and fresh”, the wine is almost “sherbetty” with “tangy notes of lemon rind” as well as hints of white peach and quince. “Shiveringly clean and crisp”, it’s a deliciously refreshing tipple.

Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.

