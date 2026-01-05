The best alcohol-free alternatives for Dry January

A “sobering shift” is taking place, with “stiff drinks” giving way to “soft power”, said Tamzin Reynolds in Tatler . As “Dry January hits its stride”, low- and non-alcoholic alternatives to booze are booming.

Whether you’re “zebra striping” (alternating between alcoholic and soft drinks ), or going cold turkey (perhaps literally with leftovers), “abstinence has never been more indulgent”. Here are some of our favourites to kick off 2026.

Lucky Saint unfiltered alcohol-free lager (0.5%)

One of the reasons Lucky Saint is such an “old favourite” is that the company only makes alcohol-free products, said Victoria Moore in The Telegraph. The “Pilsner style beer” is an “excellent” lager made with “citrussy, floral Hallertau hops”. Its popularity means it is widely available in major supermarkets.

Almave Blanco blue agave spirit (0%)

“A zero-proof tequila-style spirit may not be the first thing you’d think to turn to when you’re not drinking, but this was an unexpected hit”, said Joanne Gould in The Guardian. Founded by Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton in partnership with Mexican spirits group Casa Lumbre, once you pop the stopper you are met with an “immediately distinctive” and “extremely convincing” agave aroma, with the taste to match. The non-alcoholic spirit is “genuinely nice even for sipping straight”, but when mixed into a spicy margarita, it is “fantastic”.

Wild Idol sparkling wine (0%)

This is perfect for a “special” occasion, said Hermione Blandford in Shortlist. If you want something to mark a birthday or engagement “you can’t go wrong” with Wild Idol. Unlike other similar products, branded as “sparkling tea”, this alcohol-free drink is made with grapes, so it “looks the part”, and “tastes the part” of wine. It also comes with a hefty price tag (bottles start from around £29.99) so it’s a luxury option, but is definitely “worth it”.

Impossibrew cask reserve amber beer (0%)

You can still enjoy the warming depths of a darker, caramely festive treat all “without the dreaded hangover”, said Shahed Ezaydi in Stylist. And it’s “just as fun”! For those seeking “richness and complexity” from a non-alcoholic beer, look no further than Impossibrew. Expect “layers” of “toasted rye”, “citrus zest” and “fresh pine” from the cask reserve. “Refreshing!”

Château La Coste Sparkling Rosé (0%)

Such is the “booming” trend of no- and low-alcoholic drinks, that “even the bastions of Bordeaux and Provence” are trying to tap into it, said Reynolds in Tatler. Nooh, in particular, from Château La Coste is a “perfect example” of how non-alcoholic beverages can compete with the real thing. This option has been de-alcoholised – alcohol is removed from the process – meaning the “red and citrus fruit flavours” are preserved. Though it may not have quite the same “mouth-feel”, expect delicate “hints of jasmine, conjuring summers in the South of France”.