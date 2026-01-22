Six ways to boost your finances in 2026

Household budgets remain tight as we enter 2026, so it’s no surprise that money-related goals are high on many people’s new year resolution lists.

Nearly a third of people are aiming to cut their monthly spending in 2026, said City A.M., to help “boost their savings” and build up “rainy day” funds.

A financial new year’s resolution can focus on “small, manageable changes that can make a meaningful difference”, said Moneynet.

Here is how to give your finances a new year boost for 2026.

Make financial goals

A new year can be a “good time” to reconsider your financial goals, said Brewin Dolphin.

Think about what you would like to achieve financially “over the short, medium and long term”. You could be saving for a mortgage deposit or your retirement and if your objectives have changed, said Active Financial Planners, you may need to adjust your strategies and “reassess the level of risk you are comfortable with”.

Assess your spending and saving

Cutting back on spending may help save money but you can’t just have a “vague goal of spending less”, said RestLess. Set “short term and achievable goals”, such as spending less on lunch or on going out.

You could also analyse your spending habits, said Planned Future, to find “non-essential expenses” such as subscription services, impulse purchases or luxury items. These could be redirected towards savings or investments.

Start a savings or investing habit

There are “three main reasons” to save regularly, said Money Helper. These are for emergencies, so there’s money available “if something unexpected happens”; to fund luxuries such as your first home or holidays; and to “live comfortably in the future” such as when you retire.

All UK adults get a £20,000 allowance that can be saved or invested through an ISA tax-free. The 2026/27 tax year will be the final tax year that under-65s can put the full £20,000 into a cash ISA, before the allowance for this product drops to £12,000, said Moneyfacts, so “it could prove all the more important to maximise your contributions”.

But don’t panic if you aren’t ready to invest yet, said A.J. Bell. Investing regularly over the long term is “what really benefits your wealth”, whenever you start.

Put more money into your pension

Boosting your pension contributions is an “extremely tax efficient from of long-term saving”, said St James’s Place. The “real bonus” is the tax relief you get at your highest rate of tax.

Everyone automatically gets 20% tax relief and higher earners can reclaim the extra 20% or 25%, “reducing the cost of the contribution overall”.

Shop around

Shopping around for new car or home insurance as well as broadband and mobile phone contracts can help save money.

But your “biggest monthly outgoing”, said RestLess, is likely to be your mortgage so it is “vital to make sure you aren’t paying more than you need to each month”. You could save money by remortgaging.

Are you protected?

It is essential to have adequate insurance in place, said Active Financial Planners, such as life insurance, income protection or critical illness cover. But “make sure your policies match your current circumstances” or your family could face financial difficulty “if the worst happens”.

Similarly, it is worth creating or updating your will, especially if your situation has changed “due to marriage, children or other life events” as clear estate planning “brings peace of mind for you and certainty for your loved ones”.