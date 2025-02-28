5 options for filing your taxes for free
This year, the IRS has expanded its Direct File program into 25 states
Filing your taxes is already a painful enough process without having to pay to do it. The good news? There are plenty of ways to file for free.
This tax year, "the IRS expanded its Direct File program into 25 states, with an estimated 30 million taxpayers eligible to use the system," said CNBC Select. The option was "initially offered in a dozen states last year to low- and moderate-income taxpayers with simple returns," a trial run that resulted in "most filers giving it high marks," said The New York Times.
Just keep in mind that free options may not work for everyone — they are generally best "if your tax situation is simple, such as having only a Form W-2 with a few tax deductions and credits," said Bankrate. "If your tax return is complicated, there's a good chance the free options won't work for you." If you are eligible, here are five options to consider for free filing.
1. IRS Direct File
Direct File is a "free IRS program for filing a federal tax return online" that is "open to eligible taxpayers in 25 states," said CNBC Select. (See if your state is eligible here.) Eligibility hinges on meeting certain income thresholds: "single filers with wages of $200,000 or less in 2024," and married couples filing jointly whose "combined wages don't exceed $250,000," said The New York Times.
The free program only supports more straightforward tax situations, not allowing for "self-employment, gig work or business income" or "itemized deductions," said Bankrate.
2. IRS Free File
Free File is a "partnership between the IRS and a nonprofit organization called Free File Inc." that "lets certain people access free software from several tax-prep companies," said NerdWallet. Plus, said Bankrate, it may allow you to "file your federal and state tax returns simultaneously," killing two birds with one stone.
This option is available to "families and individual taxpayers who had adjusted gross incomes of $84,000 or less in 2024," said NerdWallet.
3. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program "offers free in-person assistance" for "people who need help filling out their return, including those earning $67,000 or less, people who are disabled and those who speak limited English," said Bankrate.
Just note that VITA locations, staffed by certified volunteers, "are typically only open through the mid-April deadline," though some "may be operational through the October extension deadline," said NerdWallet.
4. Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)
Another option available through the IRS is Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), which "helps community organizations provide free tax preparation focusing on pension- and retirement-related tax issues," said NerdWallet. The program primarily serves "people 60 and older," but "some AARP-run sites may offer help to low-to-moderate-income tax filers in their 50s."
5. Free versions of tax software
There are also a multitude of free filing options outside of the IRS, as "some popular online tax software providers, such as TurboTax and TaxSlayer, offer limited free options to file your federal and state income tax return," said Bankrate.
Just note that "if you have a complex tax situation, you won't qualify for these companies' free options" either, said the outlet. Further, "consumers have sometimes found the terms of the deals confusing," said The New York Times.
Becca Stanek
