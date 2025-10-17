5 side hustle ideas to supplement your budget

If you are like many Americans, the income from your 9-to-5 is no longer cutting it. Amid rising costs due to inflation, not to mention steepening student loan payments and tariff-driven price hikes, many people are finding their paychecks stretched thinner than ever. Enter: the side hustle.

To try and cover expenses, “almost two-thirds of currently employed Americans are looking to get a second job in the next year, according to a survey of 2,000 adults conducted by the American Staffing Association,” said Investopedia . A second job can certainly help when it comes to supplementing income or working toward financial goals like boosting savings or paying down debt . But before you take one on, it is worth assessing the full range of possibilities, so your side gig feels like less of a burden.

1. Online selling

Online selling is a flexible side hustle that can take a variety of forms and slot into the hours that work best for you. “Platforms like Poshmark, eBay and Depop make it simple to flip clothes , sneakers and vintage finds,” said Forbes . Or, if you are crafty and can, say, “knit, make jewelry or create art,” you might consider listing those handmade items on a site like Etsy.

Of course, whether or not you make money depends on whether you find buyers. You will have to carve out the time to set up your page and photograph your items, and then handle shipping whenever you make a sale.

2. Babysitting

“This might be the fastest way to pick up extra cash,” with some sites posting rates of “up to $23 per hour,” said Inc . Plus, the demand is almost guaranteed to be there, as “parents need sitters all the time for date nights or busy days,” said Ramsey Solutions , a personal finance site.

Try online websites like Care.com to view available gigs in your area. You might also have luck just from asking around.

3. Dog walking

Kids not your thing? Consider caring for dogs instead. “Apps like Wag and Rover offer on-demand dog walking, so you can pick up walks when your schedule allows,” and “there’s potential to earn an extra $300+ per month” once you have established a regular roster of clients, said NerdWallet . Just keep in mind that “success can depend heavily on location and market.”

4. Freelancing

“Freelance websites such as Upwork, Fiverr and Freelancer.com” post a “variety of freelance jobs, like writing, programming, design, marketing, data entry and being a virtual assistant,” said NerdWallet. This work allows you to earn money from the comfort of your home, and will maybe even add a line to your resume.

You may have to work a little bit more on other people’s schedules to meet deadlines, but you have the power to set your own rates and decide what jobs you take on.

5. Yard care

“Whether it’s mowing the lawn and weeding, raking fall leaves or cleaning out the gutters, there’s an incredible amount of demand for this side hustle,” said Inc. While demand is likely to be highest in warmer months, you could still keep this side gig going in the winter if you are willing to shovel snow.

As for how to land these types of gigs, “your neighborhood Facebook page is a good place to start advertising your services,” as is Nextdoor, said Inc.