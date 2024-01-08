Get yourself organized this new year with these 7 spots to sell unneeded stuff

If you're like a lot of people, you may feel like you have too much stuff. Maybe your closet door isn't shutting quite as easily as it used to, or you have a growing pile of items in the basement that you've been meaning to get rid of but haven't quite gotten around to. Whatever the scenario, the new year can be a great time to finally tackle the project of decluttering.

Plus, the perks of decluttering can extend beyond just feeling more organized — there's also the chance that you can reap some financial benefits. There are a number of apps and websites out there that you can use to rehome your unneeded items and bring in some extra funds.

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is the "best for selling everything without fees," According to CNBC Select, as there "are no fees for listing or selling items" (though you will pay a 5% fee for shipping an item). However, with Facebook Marketplace, shipping likely won't be necessary, as "most people shop on marketplace based on region," per CNBC Select.

Note that local sales will involve meeting someone in person to pass over the item, and "unlike many online-only sales sites," Facebook Marketplace doesn't have "any guarantees or protections if your buyer turns out to be a flake," per Nerdwallet .

Decluttr

If it's old electronics you're looking to get rid of, consider Decluttr. Per The Spruce , this site "accepts electronics that are old and even broken," such as old cell phones, speakers, computers, video game consoles, and headphones.

With Decluttr, you'll tell the company what you want to sell and then receive a quote for the item. If you accept it, you'll send it in and get "payment via direct deposit or PayPal within 24 hours after your items arrive," explains The Spruce.

thredUP

If you're "getting rid of clothes in bulk," thredUp is an easy option, as it "takes care of the entire consignment process," according to The Spruce. You'll package up all of the items you'd like to sell, and then thredUp handles the process of listing them (and you can opt to either donate or have returned to you the items it doesn't accept). You'll receive payment after the item sells and a "14-day return window" allowed to purchasers passes," explains The Spruce.

eBay

An oldie but a goodie, eBay is the "best for selling specialized goods," according to CNBC Select, with sellers listing "everything from collector baseball cards to used cars." With eBay, you'll pay a fee for each item you sell, which, per Nerdwallet, "varies based on factors including item price, category and your seller performance," but is typically "13.25% of the final sale price of the item, which includes shipping costs and sales tax, plus 30 cents."

Depop

Depop, a resale fashion marketplace, is a platform that is great "if you're looking to sell trendy clothing items," according to CNBC Select. To set up an account and start listing on Depop, you will "need a Paypal account so you can get paid," per CNBC Select. As far as fees, "sellers have to pay a 10% commission fee and a payment processing fee, and they have the option of paying for shipping."

5miles

If it's used furniture you're hoping to get off your hands, consider 5miles. As The Spruce explains, 5miles "excels in selling heavy and/or bulky items by using your phone's location setting to connect you to local buyers." To help ensure safety, 5miles has users verify their identity through Facebook or by phone, and it even helps with finding a meetup spot to pass along sold items. And, according to The Spruce, there's no fee "for single-item listers."

Mercari

While you can sell just about anything on Mercari, this resale platform is "best for selling home goods," according to CNBC Select. You can either list items for shipping or opt to sell locally with Mercari Local. Per CNBC Select, "the fees for Mercari are quite reasonable: There’s a 10% commission fee and a 3% payment processing fee for every sale."