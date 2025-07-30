Clean energy tax credits are going away. Here's how to get them before it's too late.

Trump's recently passed megabill promises the early demise of clean energy tax credits

White house miniature and a leaf on top of a green calculator on a green background
Timelines for when credits will expire vary, but some are coming up quickly
(Image credit: Liliya Filakhtova / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

If you thought you had plenty of time to claim a tax credit on solar panel installation or an electric vehicle purchase, think again. Among the many provisions passed in Trump's recent tax bill is the early demise of clean energy tax credits.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in 2022 under President Biden, tax credits for "climate-friendly purchases ranging from heat pumps to solar arrays" were set to last through 2032, said Fast Company. But after the enactment of Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill on July 4, that "time frame has been cut to as little as a few months," leaving consumers a small window of time to take advantage.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸