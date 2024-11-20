What's next for electric vehicles under Trump?

And what does that mean for Tesla's Elon Musk?

Illustration of electric vehicles, auto plants and charging units
Ending the EV tax credit would result in an "earnings bloodbath" for companies like Ford and GM
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump has never had much use for electric vehicles. The EV industry, meanwhile, has relied on government subsidies to get a jump-start in America. So what happens now that Trump is returning to the White House?

Wall Street observers have a "widespread belief" that Trump will target the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, said Al Root at Barron's. That's the bad news for the EV industry. The better news is that those same analysts expect Trump to leave other parts of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act intact — the law has enabled a manufacturing surge that has benefited red states. But those are just guesses. "Trump isn't a fan of EVs," said Root.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

