What's next for electric vehicles under Trump?
And what does that mean for Tesla's Elon Musk?
Donald Trump has never had much use for electric vehicles. The EV industry, meanwhile, has relied on government subsidies to get a jump-start in America. So what happens now that Trump is returning to the White House?
Wall Street observers have a "widespread belief" that Trump will target the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, said Al Root at Barron's. That's the bad news for the EV industry. The better news is that those same analysts expect Trump to leave other parts of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act intact — the law has enabled a manufacturing surge that has benefited red states. But those are just guesses. "Trump isn't a fan of EVs," said Root.
If Trump ends the EV tax credit, "Elon Musk and Tesla would reap the rewards," said CNN. That might seem counterintuitive, as Tesla only makes electric vehicles, but Musk's company is currently the "only automaker making a profit on its U.S. EV sales." Ending the credit might reduce Tesla's profits, but other automakers could see their losses increase. They might even leave the EV market, CNN said, which "would mean less competition among EV buyers for Tesla." That means Musk's political alliance with Trump could affect the entire auto industry.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Electric vehicles "won't tank under Trump," Emily Dreibelbis Forlini said at PCMag. That's because EVs have a "strong base of suburban drivers who love them" for their ability to accelerate so quickly. The tax credit requires automakers to source their batteries domestically — erasing the credit could prompt American automakers to seek out cheaper Chinese batteries, which would "lower the vehicle cost, and put more zero-emission vehicles on the road."
Ending the EV tax credit would result in an "earnings bloodbath" for companies like Ford and GM, Liam Denning said at Bloomberg. They've already spent billions of dollars on the infrastructure to build electric vehicles. Now they just need to "sell more EVs in order to reap economies of scale on existing investment." That's less likely to happen if the credit goes away, Denning said. Those companies now have to hope that "Trump won't make good on everything he says."
What next?
It's not just the tax credit that will determine the future of EVs in the United States. Trump has also threatened ultra-high tariffs on auto imports from Mexico, which "could be a problem for Tesla," said Business Insider. Musk's company last year announced a new factory near Monterrey, Mexico, a project that has been "hit by delays and uncertainty" amid the U.S. presidential campaign. But it could be a bigger problem for Tesla's competitors: One investment bank warned that the proposed tariffs would be "highly disruptive" to the U.S. automakers that already have plants in the country.
EVs could get a "Trump bump" before the inauguration, said Axios. Consumers could race to take advantage of the tax credit before the new president has a chance to get rid of it. Trump's election victory "could kick fence-sitters into action," said Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
These 7 touring theater productions are ready to carry you through the holidays and into the new year
The Week Recommends Your favorite movie-turned-musical might be coming to a city near you
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Dark energy data suggest Einstein was right (luckily)
Speed Read Albert Einstein's 1915 theory of general relativity has been proven correct, according to data collected by the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine fires ATACMS, Russia ups hybrid war
Speed Read Ukraine shot U.S.-provided long-range missiles and Russia threatened retaliation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Volkswagen on the ropes: a crisis of its own making
Talking Point The EV revolution has 'left VW in the proverbial dust'
By The Week UK Published
-
Could 'adult dorms' save city downtowns?
Today's Big Question 'Micro-apartments' could relieve office vacancies and the housing crisis
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why are America's restaurant chains going bankrupt?
Today's Big Question Red Lobster was the first. TGI Fridays might be next.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The row over UK maternity pay
Talking Points Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch implied that taxpayer-funded benefit was 'excessive' and called for 'greater responsibility'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Is flexible working better for business?
Today's Big Question Labour wants to end 'culture of presenteeism' and make hybrid working a 'default right' for UK employees
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
in depth When will it happen, and who will it be?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Super Mario' to the rescue: can Draghi fix Europe's economy?
Today's Big Question Former central bank boss calls for more innovation and investment – but faces 'too many moving parts for a straightforward fix'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Why are older workers staying on the job?
Today's Big Question And what does it mean for younger workers?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published