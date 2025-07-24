Tesla reports plummeting profits

The company may soon face more problems with the expiration of federal electric vehicle tax credits

A Tesla electronic vehicle charing station
Musk's company reported a 16% decline in automotive revenue
(Image credit: George Walker IV / AP)
What happened

Electric vehicle maker Tesla reported Wednesday that its second-quarter revenue fell 12% and profits plunged 16% following a 13.5% drop in car deliveries.



