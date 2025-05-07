What will be Warren Buffett's legacy?

'The greatest investor of all time'

Photo composite illustration of Warren Buffett with stock charts, piles of money and the Berkshire Hathaway HQ building
Buffett's 'great fortune was not being born today'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)
Warren Buffett is retiring. The 94-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" led Berkshire Hathaway for more than a half-century, accruing a fortune and ascending to the status of capitalist-cultural icon along the way.

Buffett is the "greatest investor of all time," said Nir Kaissar at Bloomberg. Investing is a "notoriously difficult endeavor," and even those who can beat the market's rate of return usually only do so "for a short time or by a modest amount." But the market value of Berkshire's shares grew by nearly 20% a year between 1964 and 2024 — nearly double the 10.4% rate of the S&P 500 over the same period. And Buffett did that while showing "you don't need a fancy Wall Street address to be a great investor."

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

