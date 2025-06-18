Is Rachel Reeves going soft on non-doms?

Chancellor is reportedly considering reversing controversial 40% inheritance tax on global assets of non-doms, after allegations of 'exodus' of rich people

Britain&#039;s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street
Reeves' initial decision to raise taxes on non-doms was a calculated gamble
Labour's crackdown on the 200-year-old status of non-doms – and closure of a loophole that allowed them to avoid UK inheritance tax via offshore trusts – has caused an outcry among the wealthy.

This has snowballed into an alleged "exodus" of rich people from Britain, and Rachel Reeves is said to be considering reversing her controversial decision to impose 40% inheritance tax on the global assets of non-doms, government officials told the Financial Times.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

