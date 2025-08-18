'This is exactly what technology should be doing'
'The coming robot home invasion'
Andy Kessler at The Wall Street Journal
Think of "robots as artificial intelligence in motion," says Andy Kessler. All "I really want is for robots to fold my laundry" or "watch my kids," and "it's starting." It's "easy to envision these robots eventually clearing and organizing the coffee table. Picking up after the kids. Loading the dishwasher." Will "robots replace house cleaners"? Progress and "affordability will come task by task. But get ready for the robot home invasion — and nicely folded T-shirts."
'We need a peaceful nuclear renaissance'
Charles Oppenheimer at Time
No "nation can achieve absolute security through nuclear dominance," says Charles Oppenheimer. Considering this "reality, global leaders must collaborate to resolve the underlying tensions between their nations to achieve no less than making future wars impossible." We "did not prevent the arms race, and we have lived under the shadow of nuclear armageddon for nearly eight decades." Despite "our survival thus far, the latent danger from nuclear weapons remains. We must address and reduce the issue head-on."
'As federal support wanes, states must reinvest in higher education'
Abhinandan Gaba at The Nation
The "promise of public higher education is facing a crisis of affordability and access, amplified by the recent passage of the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' and the Trump administration's attempted cuts," says Abhinandan Gaba. As "federal support wanes, states must step in and take the lead in reinvesting in public institutions." As "equitable public education comes under greater assault, states have the power to push back." The "solution is not to pull back; it is to invest more."
'China's entrepreneurial spirit is under immense strain'
Lizzi Lee at the Financial Times
A "grim pattern has emerged in China's business pages: the names of once-vibrant entrepreneurs appearing not in company profiles but in obituaries," says Lizzi Lee. This "narrative sidesteps something else: China's entrepreneurial spirit is under extraordinary strain when it is needed most." Chinese "entrepreneurs have always faced cycles of risk and reward, but now a single regulatory investigation, a shift in local political winds, or a liquidity squeeze can turn a challenging quarter into an existential threat."
