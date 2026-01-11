The launch of the world’s first weight-loss pill

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have been racing to release the first GLP-1 pill

Novo Nordisk hopes its new pill will unleash huge pent-up demand
Bad news for all those who have been trying to make “Jabuary” a thing, said Angus Colwell in The Spectator. The launch of the world’s first weight-loss pill – which has gone on sale in the US at a fraction of the cost of injectable versions – has rather stolen their thunder. Patients used to paying more than $1,000 a month for the jabs can now get the “starting dose” of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill for a knockdown $149 per month.

The Danish pharma has stolen a march on its US rival Eli Lilly with the pill, which received approval from the US regulator just before Christmas, said Julia Kollewe in The Guardian. Prepare for an accelerating “price war” as Eli Lilly prepares to launch its own oral treatment.

