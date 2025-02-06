Pros and cons of weight-loss jabs

Is the hype about 'skinny jabs' like Ozempic reliable? What are risks and the benefits to your health?

still life shot of a pack of Ozempic with the injector pen in the foreground
If you're not obese or diabetic, experts have 'no idea' if the benefits of weight-loss jabs outweigh the risks
(Image credit: Steve Christo / Corbis via Getty Images)
By
published

Just one injection a week and down goes that dial on the scales. Weight-loss jabs, such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, have quickly earned a glowing global reputation for shifting the pounds – especially among the rich and famous. So many of the UK's wealthy now get the jabs on private prescription, Savile Row tailors are overrun with requests to "radically" readjust bespoke suits and shirts to fit "newly svelte frames", said The Times.

The medications in these "skinny jabs" are glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) – a group of drugs, usually semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro), that mimic the way the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) works in the body to regulate blood-sugar levels, slow digestion and reduce appetite. NHS GPs can prescribe Wegovy (and, from April, Mounjaro) for weight loss, and both Mounjaro and Ozempic for type 2 diabetes – although strict obesity eligibility criteria apply.

Helen Brown, The Week UK

Helen Brown joined The Week as staff sub-editor in 2024. She edits and fact-checks articles, and also writes the odd one or two. She has a particular interest in health and sport, and has written a book on parenting. She read Classics and Modern Languages at the University of Oxford, where she wrote for the student paper, Cherwell, and then studied magazine journalism as a postgrad at City University, London. After working as a local newspaper reporter and a sports researcher for the BBC, she cut her sub-editing teeth at Radio Times, before becoming chief sub-editor at Cosmopolitan and then the health-and-fitness magazine Zest. She also wrote for The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mail.

