Food may contribute more to obesity than exercise

The devil's in the diet

Illustration of a dumbbell weighted with donuts
Ultra-processed food consumption could be more responsible for the obesity crisis than a lack of physical activity
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

While diet and exercise have long been known as the two main pillars of health, it turns out diet may be doing more of the heavy lifting than previously suspected. New research shows that the difference in global obesity levels could be tied more to the consumption of ultra-processed foods than to a sedentary lifestyle. More focus must therefore be put on improving food quality to help fight obesity.

The diet demise

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸