Protein obsession is oversaturating the health food space

Some experts say that fiber is now the most important macro to focus on

Photo collage of several different types of uncooked meat on a serving board.
'People are likely eating too much' protein
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

When thinking of a nutritious and balanced diet, protein is often the macronutrient that comes up the most, but some scientists say that the modern emphasis placed on protein may not be necessary — and may even be overkill. Recent studies are now claiming that protein is not the end-all, be-all of nutrition.

This is not to say that including protein in a balanced diet isn't important. But scientific researchers and doctors themselves are now publishing reports that say a massive intake of protein is not the best bet for a healthy diet.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸