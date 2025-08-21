The AOL logo outside of an office building
AOL has announced that it will soon discontinue its dial-up service
This week's question: AOL has announced that it will soon discontinue its dial-up service, which — with beeps, boops, whirrs and screeches — first connected the masses to the internet in the 1990s. In seven or fewer words, come up with an epitaph for this now-archaic mode of accessing the World Wide Web.

