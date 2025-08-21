The Week contest: Dead dial-up
This week's question: AOL has announced that it will soon discontinue its dial-up service, which — with beeps, boops, whirrs and screeches — first connected the masses to the internet in the 1990s. In seven or fewer words, come up with an epitaph for this now-archaic mode of accessing the World Wide Web.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Adult pacifier
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Dead dial-up" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 26. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 5-12 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 29. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
