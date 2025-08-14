The Week contest: Adult pacifier
This week's question: Adult pacifiers are becoming popular in China as a stress reliever, with some online stores saying they're selling more than 2,000 each month. In seven words or fewer, come up with an advertising slogan that a U.S. manufacturer could use to sell anxious American adults on the benefits of a binky.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Maggot meals
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Adult pacifiers" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 29 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
