Pacifiers
Adult pacifiers are becoming popular in China
By
published

This week's question: Adult pacifiers are becoming popular in China as a stress reliever, with some online stores saying they're selling more than 2,000 each month. In seven words or fewer, come up with an advertising slogan that a U.S. manufacturer could use to sell anxious American adults on the benefits of a binky.

