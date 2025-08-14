This week's question: Adult pacifiers are becoming popular in China as a stress reliever, with some online stores saying they're selling more than 2,000 each month. In seven words or fewer, come up with an advertising slogan that a U.S. manufacturer could use to sell anxious American adults on the benefits of a binky.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Maggot meals

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Adult pacifiers" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 29 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.