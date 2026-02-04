The Week contest: A small price toupee
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
This week’s question: Boxing fans watching a bout at Madison Square Garden gasped in surprise when a flurry of punches knocked off heavyweight Jarrell Miller's toupee, revealing a large bald spot. In seven or fewer words, come up with a caption to accompany a photo of the moment the hairpiece left Miller’s head.
Click or tap here to see last week's contest: How now, smart cow
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Bald boxing” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 20 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Feb. 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Iran and US prepare to meet after skirmishes
Speed Read The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East
-
Political cartoons for February 4
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include multiplying measles, nationalized elections, and more
-
Trump demands $1B from Harvard, deepening feud
Speed Read Trump has continually gone after the university during his second term
-
Magazine printables - February 13, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - February 13, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 24 – 30 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - February 6, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - February 6, 2026
-
Magazine printables - February 6, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - February 6, 2026
-
Magazine solutions - January 30, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - January 30, 2026
-
The Week contest: How now, smart cow?
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine printables - January 30, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 30, 2026
-
Magazine solutions - January 23, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - January 23, 2026