The Week contest: A small price toupee

This week’s question: Boxing fans watching a bout at Madison Square Garden gasped in surprise when a flurry of punches knocked off heavyweight Jarrell Miller's toupee, revealing a large bald spot. In seven or fewer words, come up with a caption to accompany a photo of the moment the hairpiece left Miller’s head.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Bald boxing” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 20 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Feb. 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.