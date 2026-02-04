The Week contest: A small price toupee

By
published
Professional boxer Jarrell Miller reacts to his toupee falling off.
(Image credit: Ishika Samant / Getty Images)

This week’s question: Boxing fans watching a bout at Madison Square Garden gasped in surprise when a flurry of punches knocked off heavyweight Jarrell Miller's toupee, revealing a large bald spot. In seven or fewer words, come up with a caption to accompany a photo of the moment the hairpiece left Miller’s head.

Click or tap here to see last week's contest: How now, smart cow

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸