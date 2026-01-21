The Week contest: Farewell, Roomba
This week’s question: Roomba maker iRobot has declared bankruptcy, leading to an outpouring of grief from robotic vacuum owners who treated the devices like pets. In seven or fewer words, come up with an epitaph for the beloved but often chaos-prone Roomba.
Click or tap here to see the answer to last week's question: Post-surgery Spanish
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Roomba Epitaph” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 27. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 6 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Jan. 30. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Political cartoons for January 21
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a terrifying spectacle, an absent Congress, and worst case investments
-
DOGE shared Social Security data, DOJ says
Speed Read The Justice Department issued what it called ‘corrections’ on the matter
-
Halligan quits US attorney role amid court pressure
Speed Read Halligan’s position had already been considered vacant by at least one judge
-
Quiz of The Week: 10 – 16 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - January 16, 2026
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 16, 2026
-
The Week contest: Post-surgery Spanish
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine printables - January 16, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 16, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 3 – 9 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - December 26-January 2
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 26-January 2
-
The Week contest: Romance and recruitment
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine printables - Dec. 12, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - Dec. 12, 2025