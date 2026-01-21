The Week contest: Farewell, Roomba

This week’s question: Roomba maker iRobot has declared bankruptcy, leading to an outpouring of grief from robotic vacuum owners who treated the devices like pets. In seven or fewer words, come up with an epitaph for the beloved but often chaos-prone Roomba.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Roomba Epitaph” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 27. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 6 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Jan. 30. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.