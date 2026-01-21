The Week contest: Farewell, Roomba

A Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner cleans a carpet.
This week’s question: Roomba maker iRobot has declared bankruptcy, leading to an outpouring of grief from robotic vacuum owners who treated the devices like pets. In seven or fewer words, come up with an epitaph for the beloved but often chaos-prone Roomba.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

