The Week contest: Lubricant larceny
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
This week’s question: To safeguard the top-secret recipe for its signature lubricant, the company behind WD-40 keeps only one handwritten copy of the full-formula, which is stored in a lockbox in a San Diego bank vault. If Hollywood were to make a heist movie in which robbers try to steal the formula for the anti-squeaking serum, what would it be titled?
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Lubricant larceny” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 17. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 27 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Feb. 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Click or tap here to see last week's contest: A small price toupee
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Can the UK take any more rain?
Today’s Big Question An Atlantic jet stream is ‘stuck’ over British skies, leading to ‘biblical’ downpours and more than 40 consecutive days of rain in some areas
-
The UK expands its Hong Kong visa scheme
The Explainer Around 26,000 additional arrivals expected in the UK as government widens eligibility in response to crackdown on rights in former colony
-
One great cookbook: Joshua McFadden’s ‘Six Seasons of Pasta’
the week recommends The pasta you know and love. But ever so much better.
-
Magazine solutions - February 20, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - February 20, 2026
-
Magazine printables - February 20, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - February 20, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 31 January – 6 February
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - February 13, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - February 13, 2026
-
The Week contest: A small price toupee
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine printables - February 13, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - February 13, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 24 – 30 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - February 6, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - February 6, 2026