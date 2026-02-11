The Week contest: Lubricant larceny

This week’s question: To safeguard the top-secret recipe for its signature lubricant, the company behind WD-40 keeps only one handwritten copy of the full-formula, which is stored in a lockbox in a San Diego bank vault. If Hollywood were to make a heist movie in which robbers try to steal the formula for the anti-squeaking serum, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Lubricant larceny” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 17. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 27 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Feb. 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Click or tap here to see last week's contest: A small price toupee

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up