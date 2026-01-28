Magazine solutions - January 30, 2026
Magazine solutions - January 30, 2026
CROSSWORD - January 30, 2026
SUDOKU - January 30, 2026
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Political cartoons for January 28
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include slipping in the polls, Kristi Noem in trouble, and ICE in the classroom
-
The Week contest: How now, smart cow?
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
The UK’s supposed Christian revival
The Explainer Research has shown that claims of increased church attendance, particularly among young people, ‘may be misleading’
-
The Week contest: How now, smart cow?
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine printables - January 30, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 30, 2026
-
Magazine solutions - January 23, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - January 23, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 17 – 23 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
-
The Week contest: Farewell, Roomba
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 10 – 16 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - January 16, 2026
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 16, 2026