Magazine printables - February 6, 2026
Magazine printables - February 6, 2026
CROSSWORD - February 6, 2026
SUDOKU - February 6, 2026
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Political cartoons for January 29
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include 2nd amendment dibs, disturbing news, and AI-inflated bills
-
The Flower Bearers: ‘a visceral depiction of violence, loss and emotional destruction’
The Week Recommends Rachel Eliza Griffiths’ ‘open wound of a memoir’ is also a powerful ‘love story’ and a ‘portrait of sisterhood’
-
Steal: ‘glossy’ Amazon Prime thriller starring Sophie Turner
The Week Recommends The Game of Thrones alumna dazzles as a ‘disillusioned twentysomething’ whose life takes a dramatic turn during a financial heist
-
Magazine solutions - February 6, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - February 6, 2026
-
Magazine solutions - January 30, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - January 30, 2026
-
The Week contest: How now, smart cow?
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine printables - January 30, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 30, 2026
-
Magazine solutions - January 23, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - January 23, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 17 – 23 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
-
The Week contest: Farewell, Roomba
Puzzles and Quizzes