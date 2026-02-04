Magazine printables - February 13, 2026
Magazine printables - February 13, 2026
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
CROSSWORD - February 13, 2026
SUDOKU - February 13, 2026
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Heated Rivalry, Bridgerton and why sex still sells on TV
Talking Point Gen Z – often stereotyped as prudish and puritanical – are attracted to authenticity
-
Sean Bean brings ‘charisma’ and warmth to Get Birding
The Week Recommends Surprise new host of RSPB’s birdwatching podcast is a hit
-
Film reviews: ‘Send Help’ and ‘Private Life’
Feature An office doormat is stranded alone with her awful boss and a frazzled therapist turns amateur murder investigator
-
Quiz of The Week: 24 – 30 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - February 6, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - February 6, 2026
-
Magazine printables - February 6, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - February 6, 2026
-
Magazine solutions - January 30, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - January 30, 2026
-
The Week contest: How now, smart cow?
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine printables - January 30, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 30, 2026
-
Magazine solutions - January 23, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - January 23, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 17 – 23 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?