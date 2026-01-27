Magazine solutions - January 23, 2026
Magazine solutions - January 23, 2026
CROSSWORD - January 23, 2026
SUDOKU - January 23, 2026
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Scott Adams: The cartoonist who mocked corporate life
Feature His popular comic strip ‘Dilbert’ was dropped following anti-Black remarks
-
The 8 best animated family movies of all time
the week recomends The best kids’ movies can make anything from the apocalypse to alien invasions seem like good, wholesome fun
-
ICE: Now a lawless agency?
Feature Polls show Americans do not approve of ICE tactics
-
Quiz of The Week: 17 – 23 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
-
The Week contest: Farewell, Roomba
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 10 – 16 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - January 16, 2026
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 16, 2026
-
The Week contest: Post-surgery Spanish
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine printables - January 16, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 16, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 3 – 9 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?