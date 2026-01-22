Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
CROSSWORD - January 23, 2026
SUDOKU - January 23, 2026
-
ICE memo OKs forcible entry without warrant
Speed Read The secret memo was signed last May
-
Trump backs off Greenland threats, declares ‘deal’
Speed Read Trump and NATO have ‘formed the framework for a future deal,’ the president claimed
-
What is ‘Arctic Sentry’ and will it deter Russia and China?
Today’s Big Question Nato considers joint operation and intelligence sharing in Arctic region, in face of Trump’s threats to seize Greenland for ‘protection’
-
The Week contest: Farewell, Roomba
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 10 – 16 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - January 16, 2026
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 16, 2026
-
The Week contest: Post-surgery Spanish
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine printables - January 16, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 16, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 3 – 9 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - December 26-January 2
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 26-January 2
-
The Week contest: Romance and recruitment
Puzzles and Quizzes