The Week contest: Hog trial

This week’s question: A Chicago-area man who voluntarily surrendered his “emotional support hog” to an animal sanctuary is now suing the nonprofit to regain custody of the 330-pound pig, named Chief Wiggum. If Hollywood were to make a courtroom drama about this unusual custody battle, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Hog trial” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 3. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 13 issue and at theweek.com/contest by March 6. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Click or tap here to see last week's contest: AI bellyaching

