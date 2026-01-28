The Week contest: How now, smart cow?

This week’s question: Researchers have observed Veronika, a 13-year-old pet cow, grasping a broom with her mouth and using it to scratch her back—the first documented case of tool use in bovines. In seven or fewer words, come up with a catchy slogan that an animal rights group could use to discourage people from eating smart cows.

