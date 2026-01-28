This week’s question: Researchers have observed Veronika, a 13-year-old pet cow, grasping a broom with her mouth and using it to scratch her back—the first documented case of tool use in bovines. In seven or fewer words, come up with a catchy slogan that an animal rights group could use to discourage people from eating smart cows.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Cow IQ” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 3. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 13 issue and at theweek.com/contestby Feb. 6. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.