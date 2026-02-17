The year’s ‘it’ vegetable is a versatile, economical wonder
How to think about thinking about cabbage
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Trends demand both fealty and novelty. Fealty because everyone has to either play along or cry foul. Novelty because there is forever an old trend dissipating and a new one materializing. Cabbage, the workhorse of a cruciferous vegetable recruited in boundless cuisines since perhaps the beginning of time, has been dubbed 2026’s vegetable of the year. Welcome to the churning now, old friend!
“It might be the closest thing to a shelf-stable vegetable we have,” said Joe Yonan, a cookbook author, to Real Simple. “Of course, it needs refrigeration, but it can last for so long that it seems to be always there, waiting for you.”
Cabbage’s steadfastness is a boon indeed. As is its nutritional profile, being loaded with fiber, vitamins K and C, and folate. Less alluring for some can be the vegetable’s sulfur-bomb heart. If you buy it fresh, say from a farmers market, you acquire a less stinky head. If you do not overcook the mighty bejesus out of your cabbage, the results are milder. Less time from harvest, more better. Less cooking into boiled oblivion, also more better.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There are immeasurable ways to refashion cabbage into a craveable dish. It caterwauls for big, bold treatments. Cabbage is “having a moment,” said Berk Guldal, the chef-owner of Hamdi in Seattle, to Martha Stewart, because “it’s endlessly versatile. You can pickle it, ferment it, shave it raw into salads, or lightly blanch it, and it still shines.” Consider the following recipes and techniques a warm-up for your cabbage-centric adventures.
Roast and flavor-assault
Chef and food writer Andy Baraghani is the Crown Prince of Cruciferi. He works wonders with the vegetable, always utilizing a complementary mixture of ingredients to finish his pan-seared cabbage. Two standout examples: a garlic-anchovy sauce with loads of fresh dill and a chunky, zippy sauce with a whole chopped lemon, pistachios, honey, olive oil and a flurry of shredded cheese.
Cloak it in a familiar costume
A scorching oven setting turns cabbage wedges smoky and charred in chef and James Beard Award winner Hetty Lui McKinnon’s take on chicken Parm. The wedges are then draped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, and blasted in the oven again so the cheese bubbles and browns. A finish of croutons and basil leaves provide texture and a green lift.
Cook softly with moisture
Sometimes a soft sauna turn in the oven is what cabbage most craves. Prolific cookbook author Molly Stevens shows you how to make the “World’s Best Braised Cabbage” by cooking it covered, slowly with onion, carrot and water — or stock if you’re feeling glamorous. The leftovers are their own pleasurable reward.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
-
Moltbook: The AI-only social network
Feature Bots interact on Moltbook like humans use Reddit
-
Judge orders Washington slavery exhibit restored
Speed Read The Trump administration took down displays about slavery at the President’s House Site in Philadelphia
-
Kurt Olsen: Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ lawyer playing a major White House role
In the Spotlight Olsen reportedly has access to significant U.S. intelligence
-
The biggest box office flops of the 21st century
in depth Unnecessary remakes and turgid, expensive CGI-fests highlight this list of these most notorious box-office losers
-
Tourangelle-style pork with prunes recipe
The Week Recommends This traditional, rustic dish is a French classic
-
Mail incoming: 9 well-made products to jazz up your letters and cards
The Week Recommends Get the write stuff
-
The 8 best superhero movies of all time
the week recommends A genre that now dominates studio filmmaking once struggled to get anyone to take it seriously
-
One great cookbook: Joshua McFadden’s ‘Six Seasons of Pasta’
the week recommends The pasta you know and love. But ever so much better.
-
How to navigate dating apps to find ‘the one’
The Week Recommends Put an end to endless swiping and make real romantic connections
-
February TV brings the debut of an adult animated series, the latest batch of ‘Bridgerton’ and the return of an aughts sitcom
the week recommends An animated lawyers show, a post-apocalyptic family reunion and a revival of a hospital comedy classic
-
Caribbean resorts that call for serious rest and relaxation
The Week Recommends Serenity is a flight away