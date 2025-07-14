One great cookbook: 'The Cook You Want to Be'

And the way you want to eat — now

Book cover of &#039;The Cook You Want to Be&#039; by Andy Baraghani
Hit recipes and helpful advice are the centerpieces of Andy Baraghani's book
(Image credit: Penguin Random House)
Scott Hocker, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Trends go and come; deliciousness is forever. Andy Baraghani would know.

During his tenure at Bon Appétit magazine in the late 2010s, Baraghani was at the molten epicenter of food-media influence. His sway continues on social media today, and his debut cookbook, "The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress," won a James Beard Award in 2023. This is a tome very much by an author of the moment — and a writer who transcends it.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸