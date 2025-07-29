Real-life couples creating real-deal sparks in the best movies to star IRL partners
The chemistry between off-screen items can work wonders
Neon's horror feature "Together" releases on July 30 in the United States and stars off-screen couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco as Millie and Tim, a pair that decamps to a bucolic countryside town to reset. There, they encounter a horrifying force that seems to gradually take over their bodies. Acting is harder than it looks, perhaps never more so than when starring opposite your actual spouse and having to graft fake conflict on top of whatever is actually going on. When done well, the outcome of this made-up marital mayhem is notable.
'The Big Sleep' (1946)
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall were one of Hollywood's most iconic couples, even if their age gap of 25 years would today raise eyebrows. "The Big Sleep" follows private detective Philip Marlowe (Bogart), who is hired by the wealthy Rutledge family to investigate the suspected blackmail of their daughter Carmen. Bacall plays Carmen's sister Vivian, and as Marlowe unravels the plot's web of blackmail and murder, he and Vivian fall in love. Considered a classic with a plot that has "been puzzling viewers ever since," the movie succeeds on the basis of "firecracker dialogue, brutal action, sultry atmosphere and the volcanic sexual chemistry" between the couple, said BBC.
'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)
Legendary director Stanley Kubrick ("Dr. Strangelove") died in 1999 shortly after finishing work on his last picture, "Eyes Wide Shut." It starred Hollywood then-married luminaries Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise as Bill and Alice Harford, a wealthy New York City couple experiencing marital doldrums. After Alice confesses that she has been mulling an affair, an unnerved and jealous Bill wanders the city and ends up at a masked orgy run by a secret society. "The casting of Cruise and Kidman complicates matters," said the British Film Institute, and the dreamlike plot leaves the film "depending for its strangeness on enigmatic behavior in formal surroundings." Ultimately, "Eyes Wide Shut" was "no masterpiece," but it was nevertheless "endlessly fascinating."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The Americans' (2013-2018)
If you thought the initial chemistry between Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell) Jennings was fire, you weren't wrong. Rhys and Russell, who play deep cover Soviet agents in suburban DC in a timeline that begins late in the Cold War, got together during the filming of the acclaimed show's first season. The core drama in FX's "The Americans" comes from Philip's growing doubts about their work, which involves deceit, murder, betrayal and a lot of seduction, and Elizabeth's efforts to keep him in line without destroying their family. It was "the best spy show on TV" in part because the "deaths are uglier, the heartbreaks harsher and the conflict between family and country messier," than any other comparable espionage show, said The Guardian.
'A Quiet Place' (2018)
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt had been together for a decade by the time they starred together in this Krasinkski-penned post-apocalyptic creature feature that spawned both a sequel and a prequel. In "A Quiet Place," Krasinski and Blunt play Lee and Evelyn Abbott, a couple trying to keep themselves and their kids alive while they are stalked by blind aliens who hunt by sound. That means the action mostly takes place in silence, and "each syllable seems selected to provide the maximum amount of impact," said Film School Rejects. The result is the rare horror film that "blends high-concept with jump scares and manages to pull both of them off."
'The Power of the Dog' (2021)
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst starred together in the well-received second season of FX's anthology series "Fargo" and then got together after the show aired. In director Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," Plemons plays George Burbank, a lonely cowboy who runs a ranch with his domineering brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch). When George falls in love with a widowed hotelier named Rose (Dunst) and invites her and her awkward son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) to move in with the brothers, it sets off a slow burn psychodrama as Phil "seethes with a roiling crock full of emotions — resentment, jealousy, disdain," said Time.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.
-
Is China's giant new hydropower dam a 'water bomb' aimed at India?
Today's Big Question River is a 'lifeline for millions' across Asia
-
Aysegul Savas' 6 favorite books for readers who love immersive settings
Feature The Paris-based Turkish author recommends works by Hiromi Kawakami, Virginia Woolf, and more
-
Thailand, Cambodia agree to ceasefire in border fight
Speed Read At least 38 people were killed and more than 300,000 displaced in the recent violence
-
5 (free!) apps to keep that travel budgeting as smooth as your vacations
The Week Recommends Track expenses while on the go
-
5 best movie sequels of all time
The Week Recommends The second time is only sometimes as good as the first
-
Food trails are the best trails. Eat your way across the US with these 7 regional food journeys.
The Week Recommends Take a bite out of the United States
-
Film reviews: Eddington and Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight
Feature A New Mexico border town goes berserk and civil war through a child's eyes
-
Keep the fun going with these 7 subscription gift boxes
The Week Recommends Bring the party to their mailbox
-
Salt Lake City is coolest in summer not winter
The Week Recommends Hang out in the Maven District and bike your way around town
-
Yes, you can be outside this summer and avoid ticks. These are the tips to know.
The Week Recommends Don't get ticked off
-
Pals and loved ones always on the move? These are the gifts to give the constant travelers in your life.
The Week Recommends The best trip is the one that lives on and on