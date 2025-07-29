Real-life couples creating real-deal sparks in the best movies to star IRL partners

The chemistry between off-screen items can work wonders

a still from the movie &#039;The Big Sleep.&#039; it is in black and white, with Lauren Bacall at left, seated, and Humphrey Bogart looking out a window with a gun in his hand
Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart brought the chemistry to 'The Big Sleep'
(Image credit: United Archives / Getty Images)
David Faris's avatar
By
published

Neon's horror feature "Together" releases on July 30 in the United States and stars off-screen couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco as Millie and Tim, a pair that decamps to a bucolic countryside town to reset. There, they encounter a horrifying force that seems to gradually take over their bodies. Acting is harder than it looks, perhaps never more so than when starring opposite your actual spouse and having to graft fake conflict on top of whatever is actually going on. When done well, the outcome of this made-up marital mayhem is notable.

'The Big Sleep' (1946)

David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

