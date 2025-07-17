The best TV shows based on movies
A handful of shows avoid derivative storytelling and craft bold narrative expansions
On August 12, FX will release the first two episodes of its highly anticipated series "Alien: Earth," helmed by "Fargo" creator Noah Hawley. It's hardly the only television adaptation of source material drawn from a feature film or franchise. With studios increasingly reluctant to take a chance on completely new material, popular movies represent an attractive source of built-in audiences in an era of declining streaming revenue. FX will surely hope "Alien: Earth" will join this club of standout shows.
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)
Creator Joss Whedon's iconic 1990s vampire saga was so successful that it became more prominent than the film it was based on — which he also wrote. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" ranked just 84th at the box office in 1992, but the series, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular teenaged vampire hunter, became an era-defining hit by turning television "into something radical and groundbreaking," offering a propulsive narrative that was a "mythic, feminist-inflected meld of horror, comedy and teen drama," said The New Yorker. The show concluded with its seventh season in 2003.
'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)
Kyle Chandler's starmaking role as Eric Taylor, a sought-after Texas high school football coach, turned "clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose" into an enduring sports slogan across five seasons. Like the 2004 film, creator Peter Berg's intense series was based on the 1990 book by Buzz Bissinger and followed the exploits of a team from a small Texas town where the sport is virtually a religious obligation. A "quiet but brilliant sports drama" that ran for five seasons, the show is about "how football, hometowns and big dreams shape us" and reminds us to "take chances, to follow your heart" and to "embrace change," said Paste Magazine.
'Fargo' (2014-)
Hawley's spin on the 1996 Coen brothers crime comedy expertly grafts the basic formula of a down-on-their-luck knucklehead triggering a cascade of violence with an inept criminal scheme onto a new setting each season. Even though "some fans weren't crazy about the idea of anyone reworking their favorite dark comedy," the FX show's first season was a success "filled with allegories and digressions and asides that may or may not mean something," said Entertainment Weekly. Four more seasons, all set in Minnesota but with mostly unconnected plots and implausibly massive body counts, have followed, with the fate of a potential sixth season unresolved.
'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019-2024)
The hit horror-comedy series borrowed the mockumentary comedy format from the 2014 movie about a group of ancient vampires sharing an apartment together during the present day. But FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" moves the location to Staten Island while preserving the basic idea of fish-out-of-water vampire roommates trying to navigate the mundane challenges of modernity while also getting their fangs into enough necks to survive. The cast members "deliver hilarious performances" in "one of the funniest, most original shows on television right now," said The Mary Sue. The sixth and final season concluded in December 2024.
'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' (2024-)
Cocreators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane reworked the splashy 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spy vs. spy thriller into something wildly different. Glover and Maya Erskine play two struggling millennials who take jobs as spies for a mysterious company that establishes the pairs' cover as a married couple — John and Jane Smith — in a preposterously lavish New York City brownstone. The episodic storytelling follows them as they navigate each new, extremely dangerous assignment. The show "wrestles with the idea of compatibility" in a way that makes the show feel like it's "about dating first and spying second," said Vox. A second season is in production.
