Time to land completely refreshed. Because it's one-and done with these pre-assembled toiletry kits.

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

The (seemingly impossible) goal is to arrive at your travel destination feeling your best. That's not the easiest maneuver. But solutions do exist. Save time and suitcase space by acquiring these convenient travel sets, filled with the essentials you need in carry-on-friendly sizes.

Aesop Departure kit

Keep Aesop's Departure kit close by while in transit (Image credit: Aesop)

These Aesop classics help you arrive at your destination feeling fresh. Even a short flight can dry out your skin, and the Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, Blue Chamomile Facial Hydrating Masque and Cedar & Citrus Lip Salve offer quick relief. Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash, Resurrection Aromatique hand balm, mouthwash and toothpaste round out the kit. ($79, £58.50, Aesop)

Chi Protect and Hold On the Go styling kit

Chi's smoothing products make it look like you just left the salon (Image credit: Chi)

Sleek locks are guaranteed with Chi's Protect and Hold On the Go styling kit. Start with Chi's Infra shampoo and treatment, then follow with Silk Infusion, a "miracle find" that boosts shine and enhances moisture, said InStyle. A quick spray of Helmet Head hairspray and you can be on your way. ($35, £26, Ulta)

Coola Classic Organic Suncare travel set

SPF is a must for any vacation (Image credit: Coola)

Keep your skin protected from head to toe with this set from Coola. The brand is known for its hydrating SPF products, and this kit includes three of the best: a Classic clear sunscreen spray in guava mango, Classic face sunscreen and Classic Original Liplux lip balm, a "moisturizing" treatment made with jojoba oil to leave lips softer than ever, said NBC News. ($25, £18.42, Ulta)

Jack Black beard grooming kit

Jack Black's Beard Grooming Kit offers a bit of pampering on the go (Image credit: Jack Black)

Jack Black makes one of the "best beard oils in the world," said British GQ, and it's the centerpiece of this set. There is also a beard wash and beard lube, which acts as an oil and conditioner and leaves your beard hairs soft and the skin below "healthy and happy." A handcrafted pocket comb is the finishing touch, helping keep everything neat and tidy. ($36, £26.51, Jack Black)

Jo Malone Men's Grooming Travel Kit

Jo Malone is known for rich, vibrant scents (Image credit: Jo Malone)

This kit's five essentials — Wood Sage & Sea Salt body and hand wash, Lime Basil & Mandarin shampoo, Black Cedarwood & Juniper shaving cream, Black Cedarwood & Juniper aftershave moisturizer and Cypress & Grapevine cologne — showcase the best of Jo Malone's beloved scents. Cypress & Grapevine in particular is a hit, a "warm" and "intensely earthy" fragrance that "emanates rather than adheres," said Who What Wear. ($70, £51.86, Jo Malone)

Kai travel set

Kai's signature fragrance evokes feelings of peace and tranquility (Image credit: Kai)

Kai's elevated travel set includes what you need while on the go — and then some. The reusable bag contains shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion, bathing bubbles and a perfume oil, all in Kai's signature "effortlessly wearable" fragrance, said InStyle. This comforting scent stays put all day, "enveloping" you in "lush, velvety gardenia" and "fresh green notes." ($50, £36.84, Kai)

Megababe Jet Set Kit

Say goodbye to chafing with Megababe's Jet Set Kit (Image credit: Megababe)

Running around airports, sprinting to catch trains, walking thousands of steps through crowds: Traveling can make you sweaty. Megababe's Jet Set Kit helps with chafing, staying dry and masking odors while moving from place to place. Products include the anti-friction Thigh Rescue stick, Squeaky Clean hand sanitizer, Smoothie Deo deodorant, Space Bar detoxifying charcoal underarm bar and Body Dust powder. ($44, £32.58, Megababe)

Nécessaire Eucalyptus Body Essentials set

Dry skin doesn't stand a chance against Nécessaire's rich body wash and lotion (Image credit: Nécessaire)

What jet lag? Nécessaire's Eucalyptus body wash, body lotion and deodorant have an earthy scent that will keep you feeling fresh and alert. This soothing set is perfect for people with dry skin, as the body wash and lotion come in a "pH-balanced and antioxidant-rich formula" that nourishes without clogging your pores, said The Strategist. ($40, £29.46, Sephora)

Philosophy Iconic Fan-Favorites mini set

All your Philosophy favorites in one place (Image credit: Philosophy)

Philosophy put all of its heavy hitters in this kit. Purity, the brand's most popular cleanser, is joined by Hope in a Jar moisturizer, Amazing Grace eau de toilette and Fresh Cream three-in-one shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath. Together, the products will keep you feeling clean and smelling good. ($35, £25.86, Philosophy)