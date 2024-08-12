How to build the ultimate luggage set

Going to a formal wedding, beach vacation or weekend in the mountains all call for vastly different wardrobes — and bags to put them in. Having a well-rounded luggage set takes the stress out of packing and ensures that your clothes, shoes and accessories are stored appropriately and get to your destination in one piece.

Duffel: the all-purpose pal

The Metro Carry-All Duffel by Monos is made of vegan leather (Image credit: Monos)

The lowdown: This just might be the most versatile bag in your arsenal. A medium-size duffel has enough space to hold up to three or four days worth of clothes, a toiletry bag and a few extras, with pockets for quick access to wallets, passports and cell phones. It also works on most any trip, sliding right into a plane overhead bin or car trunk.

The equipment: The Metro Carry-all Duffel by Monos fits the bill, with a structured shape that makes it easy to see inside and grab what you need. Made of vegan leather, the bag is "sleek, sturdy and surprisingly lightweight, so it won't weigh you down while traveling," Travel + Leisure said. The duffel comes in four neutral colors, with two top handles and an adjustable padded strap that makes it comfortable to tote around. ($230, £180, Monos)

Underseat carry-on: the stress-free suitcase

An underseat carry-on keeps travelers from stressing about overhead space (Image credit: Calpak)

The lowdown: An underseat carry-on does more than hold your goods — it also lets you rest easy before a flight. Since you know it will fit under the seat, there is no need to worry about fighting for overhead bin space or having to check your bag. Each airline has its own rules for how big an underseat carry-on can be, so be sure to check before you start packing.

The equipment: At 16" x 14" x 9", the Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On is small enough to fit under most seats, while still able to hold multiple clothing items and accessories. The hard-sided shell looks "professional, minimalist and tidy" without veering into "too stuffy" territory, People said, and its four spinner wheels feel "smooth and sturdy." Colors include classics like black and emerald green and fun limited edition hues, including bright pink dragonfruit. ($165, £130, Calpak)

Standard carry-on: the rugged sidekick

With a lifetime guarantee, this is the only carry-on you will ever need to purchase (Image credit: Briggs & Riley)

The lowdown: There are a few things to consider when choosing a standard carry-on. For frequent fliers, this might be your most-used piece of luggage, and it is important to think about whether you want a bag that is hard-sided (better protects fragile contents and can prevent overpacking) or soft-sided (has more give and does not get scuffed). The same goes with wheels. On a two-wheel suitcase, the wheels are often bigger and you can move faster in a straight line, while a four-wheel suitcase rotates 360 degrees, offering better agility.

The equipment: The 22" Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential Carry-On is an investment in your travel future. Its compression system is "simple, impressive, and unmatched" by any other brand, Wirecutter said, giving you space to pack more or leave room for souvenirs. It also has a wrinkle-resistant suit compartment, cinch-down garment panels, shock-absorbing spinner wheels, self-repairing zippers and a pocket for discrete phone charging, all crafted to "the highest standards." It is pricey, but Briggs & Riley offers a 100% lifetime guarantee, making this purchase a one and done. ($700, £550, Briggs & Riley)

Garment bag: the portable closet

Make this garment bag yours with a customizable monogram (Image credit: Mark & Graham)

The lowdown: A garment bag keeps formal attire like suits, dresses and dress shirts looking fresh. They are intended for hanging your garments so they stay wrinkle-free, but some are a little bigger and have room for a travel steamer (just in case) or a few extra clothing items, like socks, underwear and pajamas.

The equipment: The Mark & Graham Waxed Canvas garment bag resembles more of a carryall and has a "handsome yet rugged" look to it, Forbes said. There is space for up to three outfits, a pair of shoes and some accessories, with its many pockets keeping "clothing protected and organized" while on the go. If you accidentally scratch the waxed canvas, no worries — it adds to the patina. Choose between khaki or slate, with a free embroidered monogram. ($100, £80, Mark & Graham)

Travel trunk: the durable storage unit

The Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 is a modern twist on the classic trunk (Image credit: Delsey)

The lowdown: From the late 1800s into the early 1900s, trunks were the in thing to take on long-haul journeys, whether it was a train trip across the country or steamship adventure on the high seas. This storage was necessary for a lengthy voyage, not just for essentials like clothing and shoes, but also larger items that might need to come along, like dishes and other household items.

The equipment: The way people travel is different today, but trunks are still useful. The sophisticated Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 26-inch trunk is "big enough to fit a ton of items for even a two-week long trip" without being as "bulky as a traditional checked suitcase," Travel + Leisure said. One side of the trunk is substantially deeper than the other, which works in all seasons — there is more room for beach stuff when traveling in the summer, or transporting ski equipment in the winter. Made of durable polycarbonate, it handles being tossed around like a champ, holding up "remarkably well after several hits and drops." ($312, £245, Amazon)

Smart suitcase: the highly-functional friend

Several of the Heys SmartLuggage 26" suitcase's features can be controlled with an app (Image credit: Heys)

The lowdown: A smart suitcase aims to make traveling a little easier, whether or not you are a techie. This might mean having built-in features you control through an app, batteries for charging on the go and even motors so you can ride your luggage through the airport.

The equipment: The 26" Heys SmartLuggage has all the bells and whistles. Using an app, you can lock or unlock the suitcase remotely and set off an alarm if you need help tracking it down. There is also a compartment that holds airline-approved AA batteries, so you can charge your phone or tablet. There is even a smart handle with a built-in scale, so all you have to do to get an accurate weight is pick the bag up. These "super-functional features make travel easier," CNN said. ($338, £266, Heys)