Yes, I miss the dotcom era
Things didn't go as planned, but technology can still unleash creativity
When people recall the dot-com boom of 25 years back, what comes up inevitably are the dumb mascots, the dumb stocks, the last hurrah of America Online with its inescapable CDs. The late 1990s exist in the collective memory like the punk rock and brown suits of the 1970s — the surface is easy to recall, the feeling much harder. What gets lost is that it was in many ways a time of genuine optimism about technology. I was brought back to that time by an article from musician and writer Elizabeth Nelson. The column takes us back to what can only be called the golden age of music piracy, when everyone quit buying music en masse and instead downloaded their 500 favorite albums for free. A lot of claims were made then about how when everything shook out, music and musicians would be better off without the filter of the rapacious music industry.
But the corporate music industry did not wither away after all. The business has done fine, as have the superstars. Music probably hasn't done so badly (I don't recall "Livin' la Vida Loca" with special fondness). What did disappear, however, was the tier of working musicians who could make a living selling their music to devoted fans. The hollowing out of the middle is paralleled in many other areas — the end of the midlist book has been the sad story of print publishing. The hope back then was that putting tools and distribution into the hands of many more people would spur a creative outpouring. Instead, success has become ever more concentrated. In so many areas, the promise of technology has not been realized. But disappointed as I have been, I think back to the optimism of the early years of the internet — formative years for me — not with the thought that we were wrong. Rather, I hope technology might still make good on those early promises of advancing creativity and democracy.
This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Mark Gimein is a managing editor at the print edition of The Week. His work on business and culture has appeared in Bloomberg, The New Yorker, The New York Times and other outlets. A Russian immigrant, and has lived in the United States since the age of five, and now lives in Brooklyn with his wife and son.
-
What can we expect from Biden's lame-duck denouement?
Today's Big Question Free from the constraints of a contentious reelection campaign, how will President Biden spend his final five months in office?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
6 cozy homes built in adobe style
Feature Featuring 11 fireplaces in New Mexico and handmade adobe bricks in California
By The Week Staff Published
-
Todd May's 6 favorite books that offer philosophical insight
Feature The philosopher recommends works by Virginia Woolf, William Shakespeare, and more
By The Week US Published
-
CrowdStrike: the IT update that wrought global chaos
Talking Point 'Catastrophic' consequences of software outages made apparent by last week's events
By The Week UK Published
-
Threads turns one: where does the Twitter rival stand?
In the Spotlight Although Threads is reporting 175 million active monthly users, it has failed to eclipse X as a meaningful cultural force
By Keumars Afifi-Sabet, The Week UK Published
-
The war against AI bots is still really about privacy versus money
The explainer Is this the real life? Is this technology?
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Why are facial recognition technology rules changing in Detroit?
Today's Big Question A wrongful arrest leads to a big settlement
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Who is winning the US-China chip war?
Today's Big Question A fight for the future of advanced manufacturing
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Apple Intelligence: iPhone maker set to overhaul the AI experience
In the Spotlight A 'top-to-bottom makeover of the iPhone' sees the tech giant try to win the consumer AI game
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
All-powerful, ever-pervasive AI is running out of internet
The explainer There is no such thing as unlimited data
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Is quantum computing the next technological frontier?
Today's Big Question Some people believe the technology will change the world, but others are skeptical of its risks
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published