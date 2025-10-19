AI: is the bubble about to burst?

Stock market ever-more reliant on tech stocks whose value relies on assumptions of continued growth and easy financing

The ChatGPT app showing an error message
Circular financing: Nvidia appears to be funding OpenAI to buy its chips
(Image credit: Thilina Kaluthotage / NurPhoto / Getty Images)
By
published

The saying goes that if people are talking about a bubble, we’re probably already in one. Right now, people are shouting about an AI bubble – so should we be braced for a crash?

Based on the typical indicators of a looming “correction”, there are certainly reasons to be fearful, said Jon Yeomans in The Times. The most obvious is the very high valuations of AI firms and the speed with which they’ve been reached. Take Nvidia, the chipmaker “at the vanguard of AI”. Up 40% this year, it’s now valued at $4.7 trillion – the GDP of Germany.

Bezos isn’t entirely gloomy, said Andrew Orlowski in The Daily Telegraph. He says it’s a “good bubble”: there will be losers when it bursts, but it is facilitating the building of the infrastructure needed to enable AI to change the world in the future. And it is true that new tech often stutters before being widely adopted. But there is no law that says this has to be the trajectory.

And for all the hype about AI’s superpowers, some wonder if America’s AI sector will ever command the returns it needs to sustain its huge costs – which include expensive chips with short lifespans. Firms report that 95% of AI projects have not justified their investment; and despite the scary stories about AI gobbling up jobs, there is little evidence that it is doing so. So if the crash comes, how bad will it be? Well, this bubble is said to be 17 times larger than the dotcom one. “No wonder the boosters don’t want the hype to end.”

