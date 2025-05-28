Here comes the end of 'Squid Game!' Plus more great TV shows to see this June.
This month's television roster includes the brand new series 'Stick,' 'Ironheart' and 'The Waterfront'
May television heralds a return to the classics. This month's releases include a fresh addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the final season of Netflix's cash cow, a "Succession" successor, another insider look at NFL cheerleaders and a hopeful "Ted Lasso" replacement.
'Stick'
If you still mourn the hole left by the conclusion of "Ted Lasso," you may be interested in a show that has potential to become the "next great sports comedy on Apple TV+," according to Esquire. Owen Wilson stars as ex-pro golfer Price Cahill, an over-the-hill athlete who finds a renewed sense of purpose upon meeting a potential protégé, Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager) — although the Gen Zer isn't exactly eager for mentorship. "Ted Lasso" brightened everyone's spirits when it premiered during the pandemic, and "it's not too much of a stretch to think that 'Stick' could similarly provide a little bit of that magic in another unprecedentedly chaotic year," Esquire added. (June 4 on Apple TV+)
'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'
Did you think you learned everything there is to learn about the toxic work environment of the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders in one season? The gloves are off and the pom-poms are out in the second season from Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley ("Cheer"), giving "NFL fans a unique glimpse into the lives of the 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad," said Variety. These girls are underpaid, frequently ogled and pushed to punishing physical limits — but they've got spirit and a passion for their craft. (June 18 on Netflix)
'The Waterfront'
Netflix may finally have its answer to HBO's "Succession" in the form of a new "crumbling family empire" drama, "The Waterfront," said Bethan Rose Jenkins at Good Housekeeping. Allegedly inspired by a true story, the series follows the wealthy Buckley family as they preside over a fishing empire in North Carolina. When patriarch Harlan Buckley is struck by two heart attacks, the family's legacy is left in the hands of his wife and son.
The series was created by Kevin Williamson, whose past work includes "Dawson's Creek" and "The Vampire Diaries." So the show will probably be a tad more light and frothy than Jesse Armstrong's towering HBO prestige series. (June 19 on Netflix)
'Ironheart'
Marvel's latest TV offering, produced by "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, brings a young and relatively new Avenger to the forefront. Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) was first introduced to audiences in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" as an "MIT genius who built her own Iron Man-esque armored suit and helped the Wakandans fight the Talokanil," said Gizmodo. The "Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't the juggernaut it used to be," said TVGuide.com, but if nothing else, "Ironheart" looks to make a convincing argument for the importance of women in STEM. (June 24 on Disney+)
'Squid Game'
Patience might be a virtue, but it's hard to beat instant gratification. While season two of "Squid Game" only dropped in December, the next — and final — season of the Korean survival drama is already here. "In the case of season three, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax," said creator Hwang Dong-hyuk to Entertainment Weekly. The writer-director attempted to "focus on how [people] have to preserve their humanity amidst this intense competition in this capitalistic era." Series star Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) isn't likely to have an easy time of it as Netflix's record-breaking game show winds down. (June 27 on Netflix)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
