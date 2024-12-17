TV to watch in December, from 'Squid Game' to 'Paris & Nicole'

Between the holiday shopping sprees and the decadent meals, December is all about excess — and this month's TV releases are their own delightful bounty. They include a deep dive into a brand known for rainbow colors and big sales; a reboot of the relationship between two glitzy socialites; and a return to a fictional South Korea, where hundreds of gamers are ready to die for their shot at an enormous cash prize.

'Black Doves'

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Keira Knightley, known to some as the Queen of Period Pieces ("Pride & Prejudice," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "The Duchess," "Colette," the list goes on) has finally found herself back in the modern era. She stars as a professional London-based spy; "Black Doves" is a "gleefully pulpy Christmas gift," said The Guardian . "If your idea of festive fun involves guns, gore and more white powder than a snowstorm in Lapland, this spy spectacle should be at the top of your gift list." (Dec. 5 on Netflix)

'Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story'

Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The bright, psychedelic designs of Lisa Frank were coveted by nearly every kid during the 1990s. The company's bread and butter was school supplies — folders, Trapper Keepers, notebooks — all boasting Frank's signature aesthetic of cute animals and neon colors. But behind the shiny-happy image of the kids' brand lies a grittier tale, and this four-part docuseries tracks the company's rise and fall. "So many artists I talk to were very influenced" by this brand, said the series' executive producer Arianne LaPenne to People . "When we started digging into this story, it really turned out to be about what it means to be an artist and how much we suffer as artists for our art." (Dec. 5 on Prime Video)

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Paris & Nicole: The Encore'

Paris & Nicole: The Encore | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

In the early aughts, blonde socialites Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie ruled the tabloids and became household names with the success of their reality show, "The Simple Life." That was 20 years ago, and now the besties are reuniting for the aptly named "Paris & Nicole: The Encore." This time, instead of traveling the country doing manual labor, the now-adult women are putting together an opera based on their nonsense catch phrase, "Sanasa." Sounds just as nutty as the premise of their first series. (Dec. 12 on Peacock)

'No Good Deed'

No Good Deed | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you are looking for some housing crisis catharsis, look no further than "No Good Dead," a new series from Liz Feldman, the creator of "Dead to Me." It's another murder mystery, this time following three families who are competing to buy the same Los Angeles house. The sellers, played by Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow, may be trying to hide something about the place they are hawking — but the buyers have a few tricks up their sleeves, as well. "An open house event for an upscale home already resembles a game of 'Clue': affluent people from various walks of life, gathered together in a large, attractive space," said a Variety review. "All that's missing from this ready-made setup is a dead body," which the series provides. (Dec. 12 on Netflix)

'Squid Game' (season 2)

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On