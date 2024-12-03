10 holiday presents sure to bring joy to everyone on your list

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

The holidays are here, and that means days of tree trimming and Santa visits, nights of caroling and menorah lighting and weekends filled with parties, programs and baking — lots of baking. It also means taking the time to find thoughtful presents that give your family and friends exactly what they need, whether that is an outlet for their creativity or moments of self-care. These 10 items will bring smiles and good cheer into the new year.

The gift of a clean(er) house: Airrobo T20+ robot vacuum and mop

Cleaning is a breeze with the Airrobo T20+ robot vacuum and mop (Image credit: AIRROBO)

With the Airrobo T20+, you are giving more than the gift of cleanliness — this is also the gift of time. The robot vacuum and mop seamlessly moves from room to room, hoovering dirt, dust and crumbs along the way. It "excels at picking up pet hair on carpet," Good Housekeeping said, and can run for more than three hours before needing to be charged. With this task completed for them, your loved one can use those extra minutes on something more important, like being with family or having a coffee date with friends. ($199, Amazon)

The gift of easy entertaining: Blind Tiger Pretty in Pink cocktail set

The shindig starts as soon as this box is opened (Image credit: Blind Tiger)

This party in a box comes with everything necessary for a good time, no alcohol required. The Art Deco-inspired set includes an elegant pink crystal cocktail shaker and martini glasses, a four-pack of Blind Tiger's vivacious spirit-free Lavender French 75 cocktails and bottles of Cut Above Zero Proof agave blanco tequila and gin. Those new to mocktail mixology will also appreciate the included drink recipes. ($70, £56, Blind Tiger)

The gift of love, from afar: JJ's Flower Shop bouquet

A JJ's Flower Shop bouquet is an extra special delivery (Image credit: JJ's Flower Shop)

JJ's Flower Shop bouquets show that big delights can come in small packages. If you are unable to make it home for the holidays, send one of these beautiful arrangements, which are shipped overnight so they arrive fresh and in bloom. Each bouquet is wrapped securely in tissue and paper (or an optional vase) and comes with a cute card and personalized message. JJ's Flower Shop also offers dried bouquets for a preserved present that will last forever. (Starting at $45, JJ's Flower Shop)

The gift of whimsy: Likha giraffe planter

Likha specializes in adorable eco-friendly planters (Image credit: Likha)

As cute as it is sustainable, this sturdy handmade giraffe planter brightens any room. Likha products are made of natural materials like straw, coco coir and recycled wood by Filipino artisans, and are the perfect fit for a real or artificial plant. The cheerful giraffe is one of several animal planters to choose from, with other options including an adorable dachshund, spiky hedgehog and sly fox. ($65, £51, Likha)

The gift of self-care: Magic Hour Gemstone Traveler tea gift set

Tea time should always be magical (Image credit: Magic Hour)

Sitting down with a good cup of tea can be an invigorating experience, turning around a bad day or improving a good one. Magic Hour's organic teas offer just that elixir, with flavorful blends like coconut chai, raspberry Earl Grey and cherry blossom pineapple cream green tea. The Gemstone Traveler gift set comes with all of the elements necessary for a cup of bliss: three gemstone blend teas and a beautiful strainer with an opal moon charm. ($77, £61, Magic Hour)

The gift of nature: Netvue Birdfy smart bird feeder

Smart bird feeders are fun and educational (Image credit: Netvue)

This modern take on birdwatching puts every feathered friend who flies into the yard in the spotlight. A camera inside the feeder captures video of birds as they land for their snack, and the app sends an identification alert to each linked smart phone (the AI algorithm is able to detect more than 6,000 different types and species of birds). When it comes to smart bird feeders, this one is the "cream of the crop," CountryLiving said, with color night vision and 8-times magnification "so you can get up-close-and-personal" with every visitor. ($170, £134, Amazon)

The gift of creativity: Ohuhu alcohol markers gift set

Ohuhu's alcohol markers ensure rich and vivid drawings (Image credit: Ohuhu)

A doodle, a sketch or a detailed drawing — anything is possible with this fun set of Ohuhu alcohol markers. All skill levels will appreciate the kit's 72 vibrant markers with brush and chisel tips, eight fine line drawing pens, coloring pages and hefty spiral-bound sketchbook. The markers glide over the paper, leaving behind a work of art worthy of any museum (or at least any refrigerator). ($100, £79, Amazon)

The gift of dog-gone cute art: Pet Portraits custom portrait

Move over Mona Lisa, it's time for Kitty to shine (Image credit: Pet Portraits)

Any pet parent will love seeing their beloved dog or cat immortalized in art. Choose a style — cartoon, watercolor, modern, classic, royal or Christmas — and then decide whether to stick with the traditional portrait or put the art on a fleece blanket, throw pillow, apron or puzzle. Up to three pets can be included in the art, so there is room for the whole furry family. (Starting at $90/£71.50, Pet Portraits)

The gift of stress-free travel: Sidney Byron Suncatcher Daytripper carryall tote

This spacious and organized tote ensures no hats are left behind (Image credit: Sidney Byron)

Perfect for the traveler always on the go, this roomy tote works for both short weekend jaunts and longer journeys. Made of durable fabric, it combines function with style and has a place for everything — interior pockets for a passport and wallet, exterior pockets for water bottles and umbrellas, and secure straps for hat storage. The zip top ensures items never tumble out and the trolley sleeve easily fits over suitcase handles. ($195, £155, Sidney Byron)

The gift of good taste: Tokyo Treat

Tokyo Treat boxes include tasty snacks only found in Japan (Image credit: Tokyo Treat)

Take a bite out of Japan without needing to use a passport. Tokyo Treat is a subscription service that sends out a monthly box filled with Japanese goodies, including rare KitKat flavors, ramen noodles, seasonal drinks and mochi. The snacks are "generous in size" and "cover the whole spectrum," Wired said, "offering sweet, spicy and salty treats." Tokyo Treat's sister brand, Sakuraco, works with Japanese-family owned businesses for its boxes, and every month features food, tea and handmade crafts from a different corner of the country. (Tokyo Treat: $37.50 per month, with monthly plans available. Sakuraco: $37.50 per box, with monthly plans available)